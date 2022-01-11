The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Vikings Valhalla, discover the new films and series for February 2022

Like every month, Hitek takes stock of the upcoming releases in the Netflix catalog. And while February is the shortest month of the year, the SVOD platform doesn’t seem to have any intention of slowing down. For next month you have a wide choice, between the debut of a long-awaited spin-off and horror classics with the return of a famous slasher, but also documentaries about international artists and sequels of some of your favorite series, among others.

Vikings: Walhalla – Season 1

Here is finally the long-awaited debut of the spin-off of the cult Viking saga. With the series ending after six seasons at the end of 2020, fans all over the world will soon be able to enjoy the sequel to this epic directly on the streaming platform. Vikings: Valhalla takes place 100 years after the events of the original series and will highlight the stories of a new generation of warriors, the opportunity to discover other important names in the history of the Vikings, such as Leif Eriksson, the legendary explorer, or even the ruthless Harald Sigurdsson, former King of Norway.

Chainsaw massacre

Horror movie fans, the cult movie from the 1970s and considered one of the earliest slashers, will have a sequel set years after the events of the original film. So the film will pick up where the first 1974 film left off. In this direct sequel, which already promises to stay true to the universe of the first films of the genre, we find influencers trying to revive a ghost town in the middle of Texas, who cross the path of the famous Leatherface killer.

jeen-yuhs: The Kanye West Trilogy

Even if you’re not a fan of rap or music in general, you surely know Kanye West, an international star known for his music as a performer or producer, but also as a designer in the fashion world. In this 20+ year documentary series, discover an intimate and insightful portrait of one of the most talented artists of his generation, tracing his unique career and contribution to hip-hop culture.

February 1st

How to Raise a Superhero – Season 2

February 2nd

February 4th

In the Shadow of the Magnolias – Season 2 Through my window

February 8

February 11th

14th of February

Surrender, a story of love and desire

February 16

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye trilogy

February 18

The Texas Chainsaw MassacreMighty Express: Everything WreckedSpace Force – Season 2

February 25th

Vikings: Walhalla – Season 1

