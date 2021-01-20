The terrifying moment when Lady Gaga sings the anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration

The terrifying moment when Lady Gaga sings the anthem at Joe Biden’s inauguration

Donald Trump has already officially left the White House. See how the inauguration took place in Washington.

It happened before the oath.

It’s a historic day in the United States of America. Joe Biden is the country’s new president after the inauguration on Wednesday January 20, and Donald Trump is out of the White House. Lady Gaga sang the American anthem at the festivities.

In one terrifying moment, recorded on video, it is possible to see Lady Gaga sing her version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the oath at the Capitol in Washington. Jennifer Lopez also presented a multi-song medley.

The ceremony takes place exactly two weeks after Donald Trump’s supporters march into the state building. This prompted the authorities to take exceptional security measures for this swearing-in ceremony.

Lady Gaga plays the national anthem at the inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden https://t.co/tcmAzrzqTx pic.twitter.com/sQZv08Twjk

– CNN (@CNN) January 20, 2021