The Tatami Time Machine Blues streaming on Disney+ USA in November 2022 with an extra episode

The Tatami Time Machine Blues is coming to the US in November, by way of Disney+.

The Tatami Time Machine Blues is coming to the US in November 2022 by way of Disney+. The Disney+ model will characteristic an additional episode (seventh). Yojouhan Time Machine Blues initially premiered in Japan and different areas on September 14, 2022.

The anime’s theatrical compilation acquired a restricted three-week run in Japan on September 30, 2022.

You possibly can see a sequence trailer PV and key visuals right here.

About The Tatami Time Machine Blues novel

Tatami Time Machine Blues (四畳半タイムマシンブルース, Yojouhan Time Machine Blues) is impressed by the eponymous 2020 novel written by Tomihiko Morimi, with an idea by Makoto Ueda. That is the third anime adaptation of Tomihiko Morimi’s novels.

The novel is a sequel to The Tatami Galaxy, which was printed 16 years in the past. Tatami Time Machine Blues is predicated on Makoto Ueda’s Summer time Time Machine Blues stage play.

The plot focuses on a few college students, from a novel perspective. Particularly, the one A/C unit within the scholar condominium (Shimogamoyuusui Residence) breaks down in the course of summer season. A sure 25-year-old scholar travels 25 years again in time to resolve the problem.

The novel combines components of the stage play with the ingenious characters from Morimi’s novel, so it’s assured to be an attention-grabbing watch.

Who’s making The Tatami Time Machine Blues anime?

Studio Science SARU is producing the anime.

The Tatami Time Machine Blues solid consists of:

Shingo Natsume (One-Punch Man) — director

Makoto Ueda (The Tatami Galaxy) — scriptwriter

Yuusuke Nakamura (The Tatami Galaxy) — authentic character designer

Nobutake Itou, Shouko Nishigaki (The Tatami Galaxy) — character designers

Michiru Ooshima (The Tatami Galaxy) — music composer

Fuminao Akai (Yurei Deco) — artwork director

Hikari Itou, Yoshihiro Sekiya (Yurei Deco) — pictures administrators

Ayaka Nakamura (Trip Your Wave) — shade designer

The Yojouhan Time Machine Blues TV anime will characteristic the returning solid from The Tatami Galaxy, as follows:

Shintarou Asanuma — “Me”

Maaya Sakamoto — Akashi

Hiroyuki Yoshino — Ozu

Yuuko Kaida — Hanuki-san

Junichi Suwabe — Jougasaki-senpai

Setsuji Satou — Aijima-senpai

Kazuya Nakai is the brand new solid member; he’s voicing Seitarou Higuchi (the earlier voice actor Keiji Fujiwara, sadly, handed away two years in the past). Actor Chikara Honda is taking part in Tamura-kun.

The Walt Disney Firm solely streamed The Tatami Time Machine Blues, together with by way of Disney+ in Japan. As talked about above, the Disney+ model will embrace an authentic episode that gained’t be proven in theaters.

In line with kadobun.jp, the Kadokawa website, Tatami Time Machine Blues can have six episodes, plus one further.