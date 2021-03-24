The talk show will accompany the Earth Hour this year with several guests

The Earth Hour is accompanied by a talk show (and several guests).

The moderator for Portugal will be Leonor Poeiras and the event is scheduled for March 27th.

It’s already next Saturday

The Earth Hour of this year is already planned for next Saturday, March 27th. This time the event has a talk show in Portuguese that will be attended by several artists and guests.

Under the motto “Water and Climate Change”, the planetary failure is planned between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and will take place in the local time around the world. This is an initiative that over the years has aimed to raise awareness of climate change and the need to defend the environment and the planet.

“Portugal continues to live beyond the water. We hear about drought almost every year, but we are more concerned about water scarcity, which shows that we are using more and more water in Portugal. This is a structural problem that cannot be fixed when watercraft are moving water between locations, which is exacerbated by climate change and tends to worsen. ANP | WWF (Associação Natureza Portugal and World Wide Fund) and WWF (World Wide Fund) Spain presented a joint report this week to warn of this problem and to show the urgency of an Iberian strategy to address the water scarcity challenge in rivers respond to our common land “, explains the water specialist of the ANP | WWF, Afonso do Ó.

In our country, the initiative is accompanied by the hashtag #cadagotaconta and a program of talks conducted by Leonor Poeiras. Among the guests are the musician Rodrigo Leão, the founder of Loving the Planet and the voice of the BBC documentaries Vida Vega Eduardo Rêgo, Francesco Rocca and Luís Costa from the project É P’ra Amanhã, the managing director of ANPlWWF, Ângela Morgado, and Afonso do Ó and Rita Sá, experts in water, oceans and fisheries at ANPlWWF.

“This is an initiative that I very much identify with. The planet’s resources are limited and water is an essential commodity that we cannot live without. We all have to adopt conscious habits, ”says Leonor Poeiras in a statement.

The event will be broadcast on the organization’s Facebook page and the public will be able to ask questions.

“In 2021 we want people to realize the importance and need to be directly involved in defending our planet with small daily actions that, taken together, will bring great results. Earth Hour is a pivotal moment when millions of people come together around a common cause: our own survival as a species. Our health and well-being depend on the health of the planet, and we have less than ten years to stop and reverse the effects of global warming, ”said Angela Morgado, Executive Director of the ANP | WWF.

On the occasion of this event, in addition to the various companies that support the organization, they have already guaranteed that monuments such as the MAAT, Cristo Rei and the 25 de Abril bridge in Lisbon, as well as the Arrábida and Freixo e Estação bridges, will turn off their lights. S. Bento, in Porto.

Would you like to know what will happen on the night of the 27th? You don’t have to wait any longer. We share the program with you …

