The Tale of the Outcasts release date in January 2023 revealed by Nokemono-tachi no Yoru trailer PV

The Story of the Outcasts will premiere in January, 2023. Pic credit score: the Nokemono-tachi no Yoru official web site

The Story of the Outcasts launch date is on January 8, 2023, the Winter 2023 anime season.

The announcement was accompanied by an informative trailer PV on November 17, 2022.

On prime of the primary solid and workers, The Story of the Outcasts trailer additionally previews the Nokemono-tachi no Yoru OP and ED theme songs “Ashita no Katachi” by Ayana Taketatsu and “Rewrite” by Hakubi, respectively.

Lastly, the trailer additionally reveals three further solid members, specifically Yuuki Ono (The Satan is a Half-Timer!’s Alciel) as Luther, Shunsuke Takeuchi (My Senpai is Annoying’s Takeda) as Dantalion, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Inosuke) as Sytry.

The Story of the Outcasts anime workers and solid

The Story of the Outcasts anime adaptation was initially introduced on June 30, 2022 through mangaka Makoto Hoshino’s official Twitter.

The Tweet was instantly confirmed by TV Anime, which promptly launched the Story of the Outcasts official web site and Twitter account thereafter.

Ashi Productions (In One other World with My Smartphone) is producing the collection.

The primary Nokemono-tachi no Yoru workers contains:

Yasutaka Yamamoto (Noblesse) — director

Kenichi Yamashita (Hensuki: Are You Prepared to Fall in Love with a Pervert, as Lengthy as She’s a Cutie?) — collection composer, scriptwriter

Mina Ōsawa — character designer

Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Shikimori’s Not Only a Cutie), Kana Hashiguchi (Trapped in a Courting Sim: The World of Otome Video games Is Powerful for Mobs) — music composers

Kanta Suzuki — monster design

The primary solid members for the collection are Ayana Taketatsu (Psycho-Cross’ Spooky Boogie) as the primary feminine lead Wisteria and Katsuyuki Konishi (The Prince of Tennis’ Takahisa Kajimoto) as the primary male lead Marbas.

About The Story of the Outcasts manga

The Story of the Outcasts (ノケモノたちの夜, Nokemono-tachi no Yoru) TV anime is predicated on the eponymous manga collection written and illustrated by Makoto Hoshino. It was serialized in Shogakukan’s Weekly Shōnen Sunday from August 2019 to April 2021, with the person chapters having been collected into eight tankōbon volumes.

Seven Seas Leisure has licensed the collection for an English-language launch. The English version is as much as Quantity 6, which was launched simply a few days in the past — on November 15, 2022.

The plot focuses on Wisteria, an orphan woman from the British Empire who was born with the ‘sight.’ Particularly, Wisteria has the power to see demons, a present she affords to the good demon Marbas in hopes of escaping her tough destiny.

Marbas accepts her provide and the 2 forge a bond thereby, getting down to discover their place on the planet and begin a peaceable life collectively.

This alternate British Empire is populated by people and humanoid beasts. The Story of the Outcasts falls below the historic fantasy style however different tags additionally come to thoughts. Assume when it comes to demons and supernatural creatures.