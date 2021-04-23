The Swab Caps Market To Witness Discrete Growth

The Swab Caps Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.

Swab is an absorbent wipe or pad used as a part of medicine and surgery. Swab caps prevent contamination of the needleless connectors which results in reduction of the risk of acquired infections from hospitals such as CLABSI (central line blood stream infection). Central line procedures are susceptible to risk of hospital acquired infections such as CLABSI (central line blood stream infection) and catheter associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI).  The Central line blood stream infection (CLABSI) is the main infection that occurs due to the use of central line devices as it is in contact with a major vein that is close to the heart.

These caps have application in the prevention of central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI). These caps are extensively used to safe guard these access points/ports of hemodialysis central venous catheters (HDCVCs). Increase in prevalence infectious diseases, rise in geriatric population, technological advancements, and an increase in government investment for the advancement of healthcare are expected to drive the swab market during the forecast period.

The key trends are rise in Infections acquired in hospitals along with other healthcare places affecting numerous patients in hospitals and healthcare places. Therefore, rising occurrences of these infectious diseases with increasing old age population is anticipated to boost the swab caps market growth. Moreover, rising incidences of the hospital-acquired infections owing to the absence of sanitation and protection are also considered among the factors leading to market growth. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1 in 25 hospital patients has undergone minimum one healthcare-associated infection. This is expected to boost the demand for disinfection caps over the forecast period. 

The rising incidence of chronic conditions, like cancer, influences the use of parenteral nutrition across the country. Furthermore, the increasing cases of cancer is projected as 70.0% over the next couple of decades

There is an unpredictable rise in communicable diseases resulting into global pandemic (COVID-19) which has led to rising demand for diagnostic techniques and products. As per the Worldometer statistics, the rise seen is continuous with daily new cases in each country worldwide. Like, On June 21st 2020, the U.S. accounted of a total of 16,142 coronavirus positive cases in 24 hours. However, the everyday record increasing of cases has resulted an increase in the diagnostic procedures in order to offer early treatment to the patients. Furthermore, the increasing coronavirus caese have also been recorded in the growing economies. For instance, Brazil has recorded a total case of more than 12 lakh cases as of June 2020. This is expected to rise the sales of the swabs required for specimen collection of the samples. 

Currently, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, most manufacturers are witnessing a rise in demand for sterile swabs for testing procedures. As, the manufacturers are struggling to meet the demand-supply balance, the shortage of medical supplies may lead to temporary closure of drive-thru clinics in developed countries. In addition to this, the department of health in Ohio, announced to test only vulnerable patients due to global shortage of medical supplies such as swabs, sample collection tubes, etc. therefore, the sudden occurrence of the coronavirus pandemic led to a shortage of medical supplies, subsequently limiting the growth rate of the market. 

Also, availability of antimicrobial coated central venous catheters such as Certofix protect (B.Braun), Cook Spectrum Central Venous Catheter (Cook Medical), and ARROW CVC with ARROWg+ard Technology (Teleflex), which are impregnated with antimicrobial agents are expected to negatively affect demand for disinfecting caps in the near future.

  • By Product
    • Alcohol Swab
    • Cotton Swab
    • Dry Swab
    • Gauze Swab
    • Others
  • By Shaft
    • Aluminium Shaft
    • Polypropylene Shaft
    • Others
  • By Test Type
    • DNA Test
    • Urine Test
    • Saliva Test
    • Others
  • By Application
    • Specimen Collection
    • Disinfection
    • Others
  • By End-user
    • Pharmaceutical
    • Microbiological Laboratories
    • Hospitals
    • Clinics
    • Others

The global swab market is fragmented with the presence of international and local players. Key players operating in the global swab market are: 

  • Puritan Medical Products
  • SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
  • FL MEDICAL s.r.l
  • Clean Cross Co.,Ltd
  • Neogen Corporation
  • Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
  • Unilever
  • GPC Medical
  • Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd.
  • Copan Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Medscape
  • AdvaCare
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Merck KGaA.

