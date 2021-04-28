The Swab Caps Market To Witness Discrete Growth
Swab is an absorbent wipe or pad used as a part of medicine and surgery. Swab caps prevent contamination of the needleless connectors which results in reduction of the risk of acquired infections from hospitals such as CLABSI (central line blood stream infection). Central line procedures are susceptible to risk of hospital acquired infections such as CLABSI (central line blood stream infection) and catheter associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI). The Central line blood stream infection (CLABSI) is the main infection that occurs due to the use of central line devices as it is in contact with a major vein that is close to the heart.
These caps have application in the prevention of central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI). These caps are extensively used to safe guard these access points/ports of hemodialysis central venous catheters (HDCVCs). Increase in prevalence infectious diseases, rise in geriatric population, technological advancements, and an increase in government investment for the advancement of healthcare are expected to drive the swab market during the forecast period.
The rising incidence of chronic conditions, like cancer, influences the use of parenteral nutrition across the country. Furthermore, the increasing cases of cancer is projected as 70.0% over the next couple of decades
Also, availability of antimicrobial coated central venous catheters such as Certofix protect (B.Braun), Cook Spectrum Central Venous Catheter (Cook Medical), and ARROW CVC with ARROWg+ard Technology (Teleflex), which are impregnated with antimicrobial agents are expected to negatively affect demand for disinfecting caps in the near future.
- By Product
- Alcohol Swab
- Cotton Swab
- Dry Swab
- Gauze Swab
- Others
- By Shaft
- Aluminium Shaft
- Polypropylene Shaft
- Others
- By Test Type
- DNA Test
- Urine Test
- Saliva Test
- Others
- By Application
- Specimen Collection
- Disinfection
- Others
- By End-user
- Pharmaceutical
- Microbiological Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
- Puritan Medical Products
- SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG
- FL MEDICAL s.r.l
- Clean Cross Co.,Ltd
- Neogen Corporation
- Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Unilever
- GPC Medical
- Elmex Controls Pvt Ltd.
- Copan Diagnostics, Inc.
- Medscape
- AdvaCare
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Merck KGaA.
