The Surprising Digital Transformation Benefit That Executives Are Missing

Founder & Chairman of Ventive. Cofounder & CEO of Strike Tax Advisory & AgentStory. Strategic Product Officer of PracticePal & Ionia.

For greater than half of the businesses (51%) surveyed in Altimeter’s “State of Digital Transformation” report, capturing development alternatives is the main driver for his or her digital transformation efforts. Whereas executives are inclined to see development potential in automating particular enterprise features, akin to stock administration or invoicing, essentially the most important end result will be boiled all the way down to enhanced knowledge accessibility.

Executives are inclined to overlook the underlying advantage of correct, dependable and well timed knowledge. In any case, digital transformation is not nearly automating processes. Accessible knowledge is what brings higher decision-making, threat discount, improved buyer expertise, enhanced transparency, predictability, and the potential for brand new providers and choices.

Higher selections want higher knowledge.

Analysis exhibits that 68% of knowledge obtainable to companies goes unleveraged, which comes as no shock once we’re coping with an ever-increasing quantity of knowledge. Whether or not it’s your inside functions and knowledge sources or exterior knowledge you’ve collected by way of promoting and martech, buyer surveys, NPS scores, IoT gadgets or your cell app person occasions, enterprises at the moment are going through an amazing quantity of knowledge that just about doubles in measurement each two years.

However what occurs once we can’t remodel this huge quantity of knowledge into digestible info? This leads to unhealthy decision-making or no decision-making in any respect. As a substitute, a cost-benefit evaluation and implementing modifications might have saved the corporate important sums.

For instance, consider an organization during which knowledge is scattered throughout programs—multi-cloud or hybrid cloud functions, databases and spreadsheets. The corporate depends on staff to tie the entire structured and unstructured knowledge collectively to make sound selections and function. If anybody will get sick or leaves, sure inside processes might grind to a halt, akin to knowledge reporting. Siloed knowledge results in gradual, lagging studies that always take days or even weeks to compile. By the point studies are distributed, the data they’re displaying might have materially modified.

With 88% of companies utilizing 100+ complicated and customised spreadsheets to help their crucial enterprise processes, individuals are apprehensive about making errors, particularly throughout monotonous knowledge entry and overview processes. It’s no shock then that just about a 3rd (31%) of finance leaders rated unsaved spreadsheets and misplaced paperwork as the best dangers of their position. Automating these repetitive duties and creating one single supply of reality in knowledge encourages speedy decision-making that every one enterprises can profit from.

Knowledge de-risks companies.

As an entrepreneur working a digital transformation company, I’ve seen a number of circumstances the place elevated accuracy and visibility in knowledge de-risked the enterprise and elevated its general worth.

Take (almost) any healthcare providers firm began previous to 2009. Companies on this trade from this timeframe typically have outdated billing processes requiring intensive overhead to replace and preserve data to remain compliant with the regulatory necessities of their trade.

Digital transformation can allow these companies to determine customized digital well being data and construct observe administration programs designed only for them. With streamlined processes, higher useful resource administration and real-time billing-related knowledge for each affected person, overhead prices of managing these processes are drastically lower, permitting personnel to deal with what the enterprise is there to do—handle sufferers. With higher knowledge controls, companies can cut back their threat of errors and mitigate compliance considerations.

Knowledge advantages don’t cease there.

Knowledge enhancement typically creates a constructive circle. Take into consideration the digital transformation of Domino’s (sure, the pizza firm). Higher visibility of buyer habits and preferences enabled them to supply mass personalization, akin to topping suggestions based mostly on a buyer’s earlier orders. Improved granularity and knowledge connectivity allowed customers to view their order standing in actual time and be forewarned of the arrival of their pizza by push notifications.

On the identical time, knowledge enhancement uncovered operational flaws within the kitchen for the corporate to optimize. This elevated transparency in the end reassured prospects and drove large development within the enterprise and its share worth.

Having one single supply of reality made it straightforward to implement machine studying to carry out higher predictive evaluation and demand forecasting. With a greater prediction of demand, Domino’s might streamline its provide chain. These are all advantages the corporate wouldn’t have achieved with out rearchitecting knowledge elements by way of digital transformation.

Guarantee knowledge excellence.

To take advantage of out of enhanced knowledge accessibility, you additionally need to intently observe how your staff work together with the brand new, expanded knowledge basis. By establishing a excessive stage of belief in your knowledge supply of reality, you must instill a brand new data-sharing mindset throughout your group.

As Lydia Clougherty Jones, senior director analyst at Gartner, states, executives ought to “foster a data-sharing tradition—not a knowledge ‘possession’ tradition—by figuring out the emotional impacts and inherent biases that hamper knowledge sharing.”

A typical pitfall to profitable DT is failure to get your workforce members synced together with your new course of. If there’s any resistance, you must deal with it instantly. Typically these considerations are anticipated throughout the person expertise discovery course of, but when there’s nonetheless hesitation out of your workforce, validate their considerations, reiterate what the longer term will seem like after this modification, and provides them entry to the sources wanted to make them profitable throughout this modification. The acceptance of a brand new supply of reality with regard to knowledge and knowledge is a crucial piece to your success.

Closing Ideas

Many corporations spend money on digital transformation simply to maneuver away from legacy software program or away from paper. They imagine that automating buyer order processing, stock administration or manufacturing processes will develop their firm, or at the least its backside line.

What’s above the floor is essential, however behind the scenes is the place the true magic occurs. Right here lives essentially the most underrated however indispensable advantage of digital transformation—knowledge accessibility. Enhanced knowledge high quality and organizational belief in knowledge allows a 360-degree view of operational processes and prospects and drives enchancment in crucial KPIs for companies.

