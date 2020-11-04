The superb Logitech G29 Driving Force steering wheel with crankset costs half

If you are a fan of car racing, what could be nicer than a real steering wheel and crankset for maximum sensation? Here’s a good plan for the superb Logitech G29 Driving Force steering wheel with crankset.

Logitech G29 Driving Force: the benchmark bike for racing

The Logitech G29 Driving Force is a high-end road bike with ultra-realistic force feedback technology. You will feel just like driving a car. It is equipped with stainless steel paddles for changing your gears. You also have a crankset with an accelerator pedal, brake and clutch.

Back to the steering wheel, it can be rotated up to 900 degrees with a completely noiseless helical gear system that you can steer like you would in a vintage car. The vibrations are supplied by 2 motors that allow you to feel the surface of the ground you are driving on.

The Logitech G29 Driving Force is compatible:

Issued for the first time at a price of 399 euros, it has just changed to 209 euros or almost 50% off! And for the sound, we also have an excellent HyperX Cloud Alpha headset.

3 good reasons to crack

High-end steering wheel Force Feedback crankset

