The Super Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro benefits from an immediate discount of 60 euros

If you are looking for a smartphone that is good value for money, you have come to the right place. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro immediately offers a discount of 60 euros!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: Good price-performance ratio

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a very nice screen with a diagonal of 6.67 inches and a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. You can watch your videos at your leisure and even play games.

The Hitek surprise bag!

For only € 15 you can take home a mystery product worth at least € 20 to € 200: Switch Lite 🕹, gaming keyboard, Harry Potter chessboard, collector’s figure and much more … More information here

The technical sheet is pretty balanced and you can enjoy all your uses with ease:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (8 cores, maximum frequency 2.3 GHz) Graphics chip: Adreno 618 RAM: 6 GB Storage space: 64 GB expandable via a microSD memory card

The photo part has a module with 4 sensors:

64 megapixels, f / 1.9, wide-angle 8 megapixels, f / 2.2, ultra wide-angle 5 megapixels, f / 2.4, macro 2 mega-pixels, f / 2.4, depth

And for the front you have to rely on a 16-megapixel sensor.

Finally, the 5020 mAh battery is compatible with 30W fast charging. They last the day or even 2 days without any problems.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro currently costs 219 euros, previously 279 euros. And if you’re a photography buff, a Sony mega-pack is available here.

Why are you being tempted?

Value for money Well-balanced technical sheet of battery life

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.