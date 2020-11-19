The Super Spirit of Gamer Demon gaming chair has just dropped below 150 euros

Yesterday we offered you a Noblechairs EPIC gaming chair. Today it’s the turn of Spirit of Gamer Demon to be available at an affordable price until November 20th.

Spirit of Gamer Demon: A gaming chair for comfortable gaming

The Spirit of Gamer Demon is a chair that was specially developed for demanding gamers who no longer have back pain or cannot sit properly. The latter is based on a metal frame that withstands over time and has a maximum load of 120 kg.

The seat and backrest are made of high-density upholstery to provide maximum comfort even for several hours of play. In the backrest it takes those from sports cars, so we have a bucket seat that will keep your back straight. The whole thing is covered with synthetic leather, which gives it a first-class look, but is also easy to clean, unlike the stained fabric.

While it was recently at 199 euros, it has just risen to 149 euros!

Why are you being tempted?

Play comfortably for hours Solid and robust frame Adjustable

