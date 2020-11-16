The super scale associated with Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is for sale

It’s winter and we tend to get fat, especially around this time of childbirth and with the Christmas break ahead. For this reason, we offer you the connected Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 to better control your weight this winter and to have a dream figure for the next summer.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2: precise and connected

Xiaomi also has a range of health monitoring devices, such as the attached Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 scale, which competes with the biggest brands with a very interesting price-quality ratio.

As with any scale, your weight is displayed in 50g increments so you can easily use it on your baby, but also on your pets if you need monitoring.

All data is automatically recorded in the Xiaomi Mi Fit application, which itself analyzes your daily physical expenses. You therefore have precise monitoring and can use it with multiple people as up to 16 different profiles can be recorded.

On average, this attached scale will market for $ 35/40, but today you can get it for just $ 23.90. And if you need to change your smartphone, here is a promo for the very good Oppo Reno 2

Why crack

Precise scale Complete application Value for money

