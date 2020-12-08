The super portable Huawei Matebook 14 super PC is dropping in price, an offer not to be missed

If you want a premium laptop with a good spec sheet, the Huawei Matebook 14 is definitely the model for you, especially since it is currently benefiting from a small drop in price.

Huawei Matebook 14: A perfect laptop for nomads

The Huawei Matebook 14 is a compact laptop PC that will satisfy mobile users looking for a PC that is easy to carry. It has a 14-inch screen with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels. For videos, movies and series, it will be a real pleasure. That’s not all, under the hood it has everything you need:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H clocked at 3 GHz and up to 4 GHz in turbo mode RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 Storage: 512 GB SSD

As we can see, the Matebook 14 is equipped with a performance Ryzen 5 that won’t let you down, especially since it’s coupled with a nice amount of RAM.

In terms of autonomy, Huawei announces no less than 14 hours in conventional use. On the security side, it includes a fingerprint reader that is perfectly compatible with Windows 10 so you don’t have to remember your passwords anymore.

At 799 euros it has just risen to 749 euros. And to listen to your favorite playlist, we also have a great deal on a Marshall wireless headset.

Why succumb to this offer?

Very good battery life A great screen Good performance with the Ryzen 5

