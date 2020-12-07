World

The Super Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G with its wireless headphones uses Black Friday Week with a very nice reduction

After the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro that we offered you this weekend, we are going to Oppo with the Find X2 Lite, an excellent smartphone that also benefits from a very nice discount.

Oppo Find X2 Lite: a great alternative to Pixel 5 and OnePlus Nord

If you’re hesitant between Google Pixel 5 and OnePlus Nord, here’s another 5G-compatible alternative. The Oppo Find X2 Lite offers a very nice 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels or a density of 408 ppi and also has a fingerprint reader under the control panel.

Let’s continue with the technical sheet:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Graphics chip: Adreno 620 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

As we can see, it is the same platform as that of the competition. And for the photo, it’s pretty good, especially since Oppo tries to provide a rich and high quality experience:

48 megapixels – wide angle 8 megapixels – ultra wide angle 2 megapixels – black and white 2 megapixels – depth of field

For the front, you’ll need to rely on a 32-megapixel sensor for detailed selfies.

For the sake of autonomy, the battery has a 4025 mAh battery compatible with 30W fast charging. The brand announces a 50% charge in just 20 minutes!

While it was on display at 579 euros, it has just dropped to just 299 euros, a great price! And it has the added bonus of true wireless headphones.

Why crack

Compatibility with 5G photo quality well available An alternative to Pixel 5 and OnePlus North

