The super fast 2TB Aorus Black M.2 NVMe SSD is currently available at a good price

If you are looking for a large capacity M.2 NVMe SSD with good read and write performance, the 2TB Aorus Black is on offer.

Aorus Black: performance and capacity at the rendezvous

To date, the 2TB M.2 NVMe Aorus Black SSD is affordable and perfect if you want to give your computer a real boost, whether it’s a desktop PC or a PC. portable as long as it is compatible with this technology.

This area offers particularly high speeds as the brand announces speeds of up to 5,000 MB / s for reading and 44,000 MB / s for writing. This SSD uses Toshiba 96-layer TLC NAND memory (BiCS64) and a Phison E16 controller with optimized firmware that improves the gaming experience and graphics editing in 4K or 3D. You therefore have very fast storage that is perfect for gaming.

In addition, Aorus has developed the SSD Tool Box software that allows you to monitor the performance of your SSD and easily update the firmware.

Marketed at a price of 429 euros, it is currently at 279.95 euros! And to play comfortably, there is a gaming chair here that also benefits from a nice drop in price.

Why succumb?

PerformanceGaming Optimization Price

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.