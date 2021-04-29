The studio was attacked by a gunman

Genshin Impact is less than a year old but has had great success with players right away. However, it has been on the news a lot lately – and not always for the best of reasons, as evidenced by the recent controversy surrounding the game. The title, the latter showing more and more expectations of the content offered. Recently, the makers of Genshin Impact and Studio miHoYo nearly died, according to information in the Gamespot media. Explanations here.

a tightly foiled assassination attempt

No, you were not directed to the news section of any Chinese daily newspaper, but given the type of information we are bringing you today, it could be. Indeed, that Saturday April 24th, tragedy was undoubtedly avoided. According to Gamespot, a man with a knife entered miHoYo (in Shanghai). He would also have threatened the creators of the game with death. The latter was then taken into police custody. Fortunately, there are no injuries to complain about.

all this for an in-game event?

What could have led a man to assassinate the creators (and developers) of the game Genshin Impact? Well, this is actually the result of a controversy surrounding the latest update of another game from the studio: Honkai Impact 3rd. This included a new fighting style, but also dances and rabbit costumes – rabbit girls – that were sure to annoy fans of the game who yelled at fan service and found the content inappropriate. Problem: The content in question was not published in the Chinese market but was intended for international players, an exclusivity that some players did not like.

Especially since the controversy resulted in an in-game event, the Global Anniversary Event, being canceled. Ultimately, we don’t know if the man who entered the premises was unhappy because of the introduction of the event outside of China’s borders or because of its cancellation. This controversy is reminiscent of fan anger after the breast reduction of a character in the game. These reactions reflect a more worrying phenomenon that is forcing some players to act completely disproportionate without knowing how to deal with their frustration. In addition, this time we can look forward to the absence of victims.