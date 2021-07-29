The Strokes are back on the NOS Alive poster (and more artists are confirmed)

Von Weasel, Metallica, Imagine Dragons, Alt-J and Two Door Cinema Club are just a few of the remaining headliners.

The group had already been confirmed for the canceled 2021 edition.

The NOS Alive poster is increasingly being filled, both with new names and with artists already announced in previous editions who had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The Strokes, Glass Animals, Modest Mouse, Fontaines DC and Moses Sumney are the new confirmations for the 14th edition of NOS Alive, which will take place on July 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th, 2022 at the Passeio Marítimo de Algés.

The Strokes, the American rock band known for songs like “Reptilia”, “Last Nite” and “You Only Live Once”, will perform on the first day of the festival, July 6th, on the NOS Stage. Headlining Alt-J, Metallica, Royal Blood, Imagine Dragons, Da Weasel, Faith No More, Two Door Cinema Club and Manel Cruz are still the only names confirmed on Stage NOS for the day.

Fontaines DC, Glass Animals and Moses Sumney will perform on the Sagres Stage on July 6th, 7th and 8th, 2022 respectively, along with artists such as Parov Stelar, Inhaler, Dino D’Santiago, Seasick Steve, St. Vincent and Phoebe Bridgers .

Modest Mouse is one of the novelties of the 14th edition of the festival. The American indie rock band, founded in 1992, will take to the Sagres stage on July 6th.

Tickets for NOS Alive’20 and NOS Alive’21 are valid on the corresponding NOS Alive’22 weekdays. You can also exchange them for another day, depending on availability.