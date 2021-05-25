The Stroboscopy Systems Market To Grow On An Inundated Note

The Stroboscopy Systems Market report by Persistence Market Research goes by the changing trend of consumerism all across the healthcare vertical. “Going cashless” is amongst the “new” normals. Inorganic growth has also picked up. Key participants of the healthcare value chain – both – private and public – have joined hands for competing in the ever-demanding landscape.

Stroboscopy system is a device used for analysing vocal cord structure and motion. Stroboscopy is a special method used to visualize vocal fold vibration in which the system provides complete stroboscopic examination of larynx by using a synchronized, flashing light through a flexible or rigid telescope. Stroboscopic examination of larynx provides the features such as amplitude of vibration, mucosal wave, symmetry, periodicity, glottis closure patterns, non-vibrating portions, ventricular vibrations thus helps in diagnosing the conditions such as laryngeal carcinoma, papilloma, dysplastic patches, laryngeal scaring etc.

Recent trends in stroboscopy systems market is technological advancements in the product portfolio i.e. availability of video documentation of laryngeal anatomy which also provides analyses of its mechanical function to diagnose and treat human voice disorders. Video laryngoscopy with stroboscopy is the essential diagnostic procedure for the evaluation of vocal fold motion biomechanics, laryngeal mucosa, and mucosal vibration.

Stroboscopy systems market comprises of the devices used for stroboscopy. These devices are available as standalone stroboscopy systems with a monitor mounted on its top to visualize the vocal cord structure and motion. These devices have high adoption rate in ENT (Ears, Nose and Throat) department of hospitals and clinics.

Stroboscopy systems market revenue is expected to grow with a stable growth rate, this is attributed to increasing usage of the system for diagnosing laryngeal disorders. In addition to this, the system also freeze tissue motion at a selected phase in the periodic vibratory pattern, thus providing an apparent slow-motion view of the periodic vibratory cycles. Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing inclination of ENT specialists to use technologically advanced devices in their practice aids in the revenue growth of stroboscopy systems market. Increasing number of new product launches also drives the market for stroboscopy systems. However higher pricing of these devices along with lower awareness of stroboscopy systems is expected to hamper the growth of the stroboscopy systems market over the forecast period.

The Stroboscopy systems market is segment based on the product type and end user.

Stroboscopy systems market is segmented into following types:

By Product Type

Table Top Systems

Standalone Systems

By End User

Hospitals

ENT Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Stroboscopy systems market revenue is expected to grow at a good growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well in the near future due to increasing inclination of doctors and nurses to technologically advance devices for examination of larynx. Also the market is anticipated to grow with a fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to increasing prevalence of laryngeal disorders. Trends such as video stroboscopy which enable two views of periodic vocal fold vibration is expected to dominate stroboscopy systems market over the forecast period.

Depending on geographic region, stroboscopy systems market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America is occupying the largest regional market share in the global stroboscopy systems market owing to the presence of more number of market players, high awareness levels regarding the use of technologically advanced products for routine ENT procedures such as visualizing larynx. Healthcare expenditure and relatively larger number of R&D exercises pertaining to product manufacturing and marketing activities in the region. Also Europe is expected to perform well in the near future due to increasing usage of technologically advanced devices such as stroboscopy systems in ENT clinics in Europe.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR because of increase in the number of hospital admissions and growing prevalence of laryngeal cancer, thus boosting the market growth of stroboscopy systems market throughout the forecast period.

Some players of stroboscopy systems market includes ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Happersberger otopront GmbH, Intersect ENT Inc., Ecleris S.R.L., Optomic, PENTAX Medical etc. The companies in stroboscopy systems market focuses on strategic distribution agreements to capture a greater pie of market share as the market is in the nascent stage.

