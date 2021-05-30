The strange case of the sculpture that doesn’t exist and was sold in an auction for 15,000 euros

The strange case of the sculpture that doesn’t exist and was sold in an auction for 15,000 euros

The strange case of the sculpture that doesn’t exist and was sold for 15 thousand euros

Salvatore Garau’s work is only in his head, but in the end it had a bid base of 6,000 euros and was bought.

This square with a white ribbon says there is another work.

“Io sono”, in Portuguese “Eu Sou”, a work by the Italian artist Salvatore Garau, was auctioned for 15,000 euros. So far it may seem normal, but the truth is that this sculpture does not exist, it is just a reality in the mind and imagination of its creator, and yet it was bought after receiving a bid base.

“Emptiness is nothing more than a space full of energy, and even if we empty it and nothing is left, it has no weight according to Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle. Hence it has an energy that condenses and transforms. In particles, that is, in us, ”Salvatore Garau replied to critics who claim that the work does not exist, quoted here by“ CatalunyaPress ”.

The artist believes he started a revolution in art after presenting “Buddha in Contemplation” in Milan, Italy with a square drawn on the floor with white ribbon, and is taking him to New York, United States this week from America lead America, “Aphrodite Piange”, who is also invisible.

“Io sono” entered the Art-Rite catalog for auction and had a bid basis of 6,000 euros. In the end, it was sold for more than double. The buyer has just received a document proving that he is the owner of this invisible sculpture.

This paper indicates that it is placed in a free space of approximately 150 by 150 centimeters. “This certificate cannot be issued in the space reserved for work,” the document also says.

The only evidence that the work exists.