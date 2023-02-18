The Story Of ‘Tetris’ Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment, With Togo Igawa As A Spot On Hiroshi Yamauchi

Togo Igawa will painting Nintendo president Hiroshi Yamauchi on this new ‘Tetris’ film. Apple TV+

The story of Tetris, particularly the battle for its elusive rights, is fairly legendary in terms of gaming historical past. So overlaying that in a single film is not any imply feat, however with this new film from Apple on the way in which they at the very least appear like they received the casting proper.

In case you are unfamiliar with what occurred with Tetris, it was initially created by the extremely gifted Alexey Pajitnov within the former Soviet Union. That latter Soviet Union half made buying the rights for the sport very awkward, which is the place Henk Rogers, Robert Maxwell and Robert Stein got here in.

The precise story of the rights is an enchanting one however it’s not overly thrilling, one thing the brand new film’s trailer (proven beneath) does its greatest to brighten.

What’s true is that the Sport Boy was packaged with Tetris at launch, and this movie does go into a few of that. It’s additionally controversial that with out Tetris the Sport Boy wouldn’t have seen the success it did, however that’s a complete different story.

What does stand out on this new film’s trailer although is the portrayal of Nintendo’s president Hiroshi Yamauchi, because the casting of Togo Igawa is spot on (proven above).

Igawa was the primary Japanese actor to be inducted into the Royal Shakespeare Firm in 1986 and has lengthy record of wonderful movies beneath his belt, not least for having labored with Stanley Kubrick on Eyes Broad Shut.

Yamauchi was a formidable determine in gaming as a complete and formed a lot of the medium’s panorama that we take with no consideration immediately. So having Igawa play him does really feel proper.

Following that, each Roger Allam and Matthew Marsh play Robert Maxwell and Mikhail Gorbachev respectively is once more some unbelievable casting.

All of this although jogs my memory of the movie Micro Males, that lined the early British gaming business and the rise of Clive Sinclair. Launched again in 2009, it’s a value a watch.

In any case, this new Tetris film appears to be like like it will likely be plenty of enjoyable and can be launched on Apple TV+ on March 31. You too can play the Sport Boy model of Tetris on the Change, through the Nintendo Change On-line app launched final week.

