The story of Lupine, a character who was born over 100 years ago

It’s the new worldwide phenomenon of Netflix, but its origins date back to 1905. Omar Sy is the protagonist of the production.

Omar Sy is the protagonist.

It’s called “Lupine” and is Netflix’s new global phenomenon – after breaking the La Casa de Papel records, although the rules are different now – but the origins of this story are old: They go back to the year Back in 1905.

Arsène Lupine is the “thief gentleman” as he came to be known, created by the French author Maurice Leblanc. His original name was Arsène Lopin – until a politician at the time who had exactly the same name protested and the writer exchanged a letter in the character’s nickname.

Lupine was originally featured in a series of short stories published in Je Sais Tout magazine. The first story was called “The Arrest of Arsène Lupine” – in July it will celebrate 116 years. His adventures as a charismatic antihero, a thief who only harms those who are worse than him (and who solve crimes too), has become a landmark in French literature.

It will have been inspired by sleek real-life criminals – and also influenced by fictional characters like Sherlock Holmes. His sense of humor and anarchist values ​​are some of his main characteristics.

He is dexterous, refined, and a true master of disguise when needed – although he usually wears a top hat and monocle, features that appear on the covers of various editions.

“Enter Arsène Lupine” from 1944 was one of many films.

A total of 17 books have been published by Lupine, in addition to 39 short stories (which are divided by another 24 books). The character became so iconic that it appeared in other writers’ stories. There have been adaptations for comics, plays, and dozens of film and television productions, like this new series from Netflix. In the 1970s, thirty years after Leblanc’s death, a number of episodes were approved for writing.

The modern series with Omar Sy pays homage to Lupine’s classic stories – but it’s obviously not a direct adaptation. The narrative focuses on Assane Diop, a genius thief who grew up reading Arsène Lupin’s books – perhaps his greatest source of inspiration. The book also appears in the story.

The protagonist wants to find out what happened to his father 25 years ago – when he was accused of a crime he did not commit, involving a wealthy family and a missing chain of millionaires.

So he takes inspiration from his fictional mentor and takes on the identity of Paul Sernine (an anagram by Arsène Lupine), almost as an heir to the historical character, in order to arrive at the truth he seeks.

Arsène Lupine in one of the most famous book illustrations.

The series has become a huge hit on Netflix and this has already resulted in book sales. In France, titles have risen to the top of national sales. And a new edition has even been released, similar to the version of the book that appears in television production.

In other countries the results are similar, if not as sweeping, such as Great Britain, Spain, the United States of America and South Korea. Interest in the series sparked this wave of book sales.

There are no current editions in Portugal. The latter were published in 2012 and 2015, but are no longer available in stores.

For the series, Netflix is ​​expected to confirm a second season soon as the audience was overwhelming. This should be done in the coming weeks – it will not confirm whether the recordings have already started or whether they have yet to be planned given the pandemic scenario.

Also read the NiT article, which tells the story of Omar Sy, the star of “Lupine” and “Unlikely Friends”, from poor Paris to the luxury of Hollywood.

Click the gallery to learn more about the news from the television (and streaming) that premiered this January.