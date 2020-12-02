The SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset has just dropped to less than 120 euros

You want to swap your headset for a game model or simply equip yourself for a better game. Here’s an offer not to be missed on the SteelSeries Arctis 7.

SteelSeries Arctis 7: immersive sound to enjoy your games

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is a high quality gaming headset that offers great 5.1 sound for complete game immersion. It features DTS technology and DTS Headphone: X v2.0 surround sound.

As mentioned before, it’s wireless and uses the 2.4 GHz frequency to ensure minimal latency and no interference. Hence, it is ideal for online gaming. On the communication side, it has a two-way microphone that allows you to chat with your friends undisturbed.

In terms of autonomy, it is also king as it can last 24 hours on a single charge, leaving you with no problem for your multi-hour sessions.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 is also very comfortable with a fabric cover (AirWeave) that lets heat through. Underneath there is a memory foam that adapts to your body type.

For the price it was 179 euros but it only rose to 149.95 euros and when you activate the 29.99 euros voucher it will be returned to you at 119.96 euros. And for a gaming laptop, we have a great MSI.

Why are you being tempted?

Super audio quality Sound DTS Surround 5.1 headphones: X v2.0 Comfortable and breathable

