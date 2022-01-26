the Steelbook offered to buy the game on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X

The Far Cry license continues to be very popular among gamers, and its sixth installment will allow you to experience new adventures. For this good plan, the game is offered under 40 euros and the steelbook.

Far Cry 6: a super adventure on a Caribbean island

Far Cry 6 was released on October 7th and is a real success.

As a reminder, this is a first-person action-adventure game in which you play as Dani Rojas, a soldier fighting for the freedom of the small fictional Caribbean island of Yara. He wants to restore his nation’s deserved glory at all costs and overthrow Anton Castillo’s dictatorial regime. It is therefore necessary to start a real guerrilla war and for this your hero has a very wide range of weapons, each one more destructive than the other.

For 39.90 euros you can get your hands on this great game, know that this promotion is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X ‘add to cart to make it go from 59.90 euros to 0 euros goes.

Why be tempted?

A grandiose setting Impressive weapons An adventure game as we like it

