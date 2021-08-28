the statements of this actor sow doubts among fans of the license

New message on the release of GTA VI. The first character in the game may already be known, as is his role, according to a source who works for Rockstar. However, elements sow doubts in the fans …

Leaks & Leaks

Eight years after the release of GTA V, rumors and leaks about the development of rock stars’ next Triple A. The more months go by, the more the links are tied around a possible clue and then disentangled for lack of evidence. News follow, about a Reddit fan, a more or less reliable insider, a clumsy developer or other speculators of all kinds.

But what do we really have about the content of GTA VI? Almost nothing, except that we knew for sure that the game wouldn’t be ready until 2024 or even 2025. The latest rumors were about a possible return to Vice City, via a post from a very similar source on Reddit, as well as an Easter egg in Read Dead Redemption 2 that covered a strange discussion (video below).

First character?

This time it’s not about the escape from a location or a map, but about that of the first character in the game, who comes from an actor who lends his voice on behalf of Rockstar Games. It is voice actor Dave Jackson who revealed that he “just found out” that he would play the role of Police Chief Captain McClane on “the new series Grand Theft Auto.” Here’s what he said in a now-deleted Facebook post:

So … I just found out from the producers that it’s official; I will play the role of Police Chief Captain McClane in the new Grand Theft Auto series. I didn’t have the heart to tell them I didn’t really have time for it! Haha! Yes … one day I will rest! I JUST KNOW IT! Haha! Seriously, it’s a privilege to work with such a professional and fun group of people. If you’re a gamer, stay tuned … “

On the fan side, opinions seem to be turning to yet another fake to fuel the teasing.

Voice actor Dave Jackson confirms a character role in GTA 6. He will play the role of Police Chief Captain McClane. Either this is completely fake or this guy is breaking the NES. # GTA6 pic.twitter.com/MV3gVezro6

August 27, 2021

Voice actor Dave Jackson confirms his role as a character in GTA 6. He will play the role of Police Chief Captain McClane. Either it’s totally wrong or this guy is breaking the NDA

And what do you think is that right? Fake float just to get attention and attention my friend # GTA6

August 27, 2021

And what do you think is that right? It’s a fake just to get attention and attention my friend

Still not gta 6 but keep dreaming buddy.

August 27, 2021

Still not for gta 6 but keep dreaming buddy

The new series in question

To make this clear, weight insider Tom Henderson announced that he had spoken to Jackson about the accuracy of his words and that the person concerned was unable to provide any tangible evidence. Beyond that, nothing suggests that the voice actor worked on the future GTA VI. It could actually be GTA V’s online mode, as he thinks a new trailer is about to see the light of day. Or remastered versions of GTA III, Vice City and San Andreas as part of the GTA 5 “Expanded and Enhanced” edition, which will be available on the 11th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, Stadia, PC and Cell Phone is scheduled for November. This last assumption seems even more plausible, since Jackson was talking about a new Grand Theft Auto series that is more timely than a project planned in four years.

With an online mode still in full swing and the recent announcement of the three iconic games from the remastered license, there is no doubt that Rockstar has planned to take its time with the official release of content for a future GTA 6. A strategy not reminiscent of Nintendos, with recycling through remaster and other ports.