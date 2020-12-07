The star was honored by two MCU members at the MTV Movie Awards

On August 28th, we learned of the death of Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther’s interpreter. This tragic news has led to numerous honors on social networks and certain posthumous nominations at ceremonies that reward the talent of the actor. This time the actor was rewarded at the MTV Movie Awards 2020 and received a tribute worthy of the name from two friends and colleagues.

Chadwick Boseman has been nominated several times

The disappearance of Chadwick Boseman brought grief to the whole of Hollywood, but Hollywood wanted to pay a final tribute to his immense talent. For example, Netflix confirmed on October 21 that the platform would promote the late Chadwick Boseman for the “Oscar for Best Role” category in My Rainey’s Black Bottom. The platform also confirmed it had nominated Chadwick Boseman for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in Da 5 Bloods.

Before the Oscars, however, the MTV Movie Awards 2020 took place, which recognize the best achievements of the year and whose prizes, as the name suggests, are awarded by the MTV television station. The Black Panther star was honored with the posthumous title “Hero for the Ages” at the end of this ceremony. An appointment that resulted in a particularly moving speech from two MCU actors.

Speeches by two MCU actors

MCU peers Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle wanted to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired on Sunday, December 6, 2020. They practically appeared during the ’90s Minutes ceremony, which aired in place of the annual awards show, the Marvel co-stars presented the award in honor of a star “whose on-screen heroism was only surpassed by the real hero, the” He was off the screen “.

Robert Downey Jr. said in honor of the late actor:

The second time you first saw him on screen or had the chance to meet him in person, his energy and intensity was undeniable. Chadwick Boseman was different and special. (…) He really embodied what it meant to be a superhero. His impact as a leading man, as an icon on the screen, is not quantified by the box office records he broke, but by the legion of fans who will honor him for years to come. many years.

Don Cheadle added:

Every time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone. And with each role he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unite people. The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy. (…) He will forever be known as the Black Panther, but also as an iconic and influential (…) actor who changed the world. He brought humanity and truth.

As you can read, the two actors actually made it clear that Chadwick Boseman was not only an actor but also a man of heart. This precision, which makes it possible to distinguish the man from the actor, was very important for the family of the deceased. Hence, Robert Downey Jr. clarified and concluded:

Boseman wasn’t just an on-screen hero. His list of selfless and inspiring gifts and actions is too long to reproduce here. (…) He was the hero when he was just Chad. He was taller than anyone on screen then.