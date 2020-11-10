The Star Wars monopoly Mandalorian baby Yoda is currently on sale

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is currently airing on the Disney + platform and we have learned that the Funko Pop! had launched a brand new character called The Mandalorian – The Child with the Deluxe XL Egg Pod. We stay on the same topic with that time a good plan for the Monopoly Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda to keep you waiting.

Monopoly The Mandalorian continues the series’ adventures

If you like board games and Monopoly in particular, right now we have a really nice offer to continue the adventures of the series. This is, of course, an officially licensed product.

The latter consists of:

4 cardboard peasants with bases, 18 title deeds, 16 palet de track cards, 16 Camtono cards, 32 plastic caves, 12 shared houses, 2 dice, a bundle of credits and the rules of the game in French.

Count around 35 euros to get your hands on it, but right now it’s 24.99 euros, a great gift idea for Christmas.

Why fall for this monopoly?

For the theme The Mandalorian For the price Officially licensed product

