Thursday, February 9, 2023
The spy who wasn't? New York police officer wants badge back
Nidhi Gandhi

On a September day in 2020, New York Metropolis Police Officer Baimadajie Angwang kissed his toddler goodbye and was about to drive to work when he was surrounded by rifle-toting FBI brokers. Angwang, a former U.S. Marine, spent six months in a federal detention heart earlier than he was freed on bail whereas awaiting trial on expenses that he fed details about New York’s Tibetan group to officers on the Chinese language consulate in New York. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn dropped the costs Jan. 19, saying solely that they had been appearing “within the curiosity of justice.”

