The special offer of 80 GB RED by SFR will be extended until the beginning of November

If you want to switch mobile operator, this offer is perfect! This is a limited edition package of 80 GB on the SFR network.

Red from SFR, an aggressive new offering

The RED by SFR 80GB bundle is currently available through November 2nd and includes:

80 GB of data in 4G in France 15 GB of data in 4G in Europe Unlimited calls Unlimited SMS and MMS in France SFR Wifi and modem usage included

For the price, it costs 15 euros per month with no obligation and no increase after one year. And to make the most of it, there’s a Samsung Galaxy S10 E-Pack here.

There are several options available:

100 GB for 5 euros per month plus 15 GB from EU / DOM, Switzerland, Andorra, USA, Canada for 5 euros per month

Why change the operator for Red by SFR?

No obligation 80 GB data transfer Free WiFi

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.