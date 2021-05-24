The special episode will be broadcast unencrypted on a French channel

A few days after the release of the Friends: The Reunion trailer, French Friends fans have something to celebrate as we finally know how to legally watch the TV event of the month.

May 27th on your screens

Friends: The Reunion was announced a few months ago and was one of HBO Max’s flagship programs, alongside House of the Dragon, spin-off Game of Thrones (whose first official images were recently revealed) for the Warner streaming platform should advertise the studio. Raised up by Wolves, Sir Ridley Scott’s SF series and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Postponed for health reasons, Friends: The Reunion will air on HBO Max on May 27, as confirmed by the teaser posted May 13.

French fans were dying to see this particular episode, however. Indeed, the lack of HBO Max in French territory has somewhat confused the rules for distributing Warner content in France, with “case-by-case” policy being preferred. In fact, we remember that the series Raised By Wolves was released directly on WarnerTV and Zack Snyder’s Justice League directly on VOD before it aired exclusively on OCS on May 19th.

For friends: The Reunion, the SALTO platform born from the partnership between France Télévisions, M6 and TF1, will premiere this particular episode on May 27, 2021, the day of its release in the US. This is good news for the French platform set to compete with Netflix, which, despite the not-very-optimistic omen of the public and press, appears to be doing pretty well from the start. (It is recalled that SALTO managed to obtain the exclusive broadcast rights for the fourth season of Fargo, Noah Hawley’s masterpiece, with the nose and beard from Netflix that held the rights to the first three seasons.)

However, if you don’t want to watch Friends: The Reunion on SALTO, be aware that the show will soon be broadcast unencrypted on TF1. No exact date at the moment, but the channel should communicate about it very quickly a priori.

It is remembered that Friends The Reunion will be an event show that will bring together the six main characters, some supporting roles from Friends, as well as Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, members of the BTS group and many other guests.