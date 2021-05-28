the special episode divides the fans of the series (25 tweets)

Friends. She’s certainly one of the most popular sitcoms of her generation. Originally broadcast between 1994 and 2004, many of us were able to follow the touching adventures of this circle of friends, hidden in an apartment that is not always dead calm. If, like many others, you were a fan of the series, you know the episode is already available. And if you’re wondering what viewers were thinking, you’ve come to the right place.

The #Friends actors are now brave fifties, this new special episode brings out big laughs against the backdrop of andropause, galloping baldness, and other hilarious misunderstandings related to hormonal imbalances. Then my life.

Those who criticize the physique of the #Friends cast from the first visuals to the discovery of the special episode yesterday, it drives me crazy. Zero degree of respect and total ignorance. Ah yes, surprise, we’ve all aged too (and that’s fine).

me when David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston confessed their feelings in the first seasons of Friends #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/CbCIsBKtUV

The world is divided into two categories: those who are excited when the #friends episode approaches and those who have not understood the meaning of life. #FriendsReunion

I shed my little tear before #FriendsReunion. It was super moving: memories, anecdotes, laughter, sadness (chan ud83e udd72), it makes you want to repeat the series for the 100th time, except that I haven’t seen it again for years. twitter.com/ rvFGkzz6X5

Comments about the physical appearance of the Friends cast are downright filthy. Breaking news: people are getting older. You, you, all of us. Are #FriendsReunion (to unfold)

Some fear Matthew Perry may appear calm during the #FriendsReunion. You should know that the actor had urgent surgery on the day the show was taped. pic.twitter.com/qdREUDPznn

Entk, #FriendsReunion reassures me that I don’t want botox.

Kidnap James Corden and the unrelated guests and the friends reunion isn’t that bad. #FriendsReunion #Friends

Nobody flips, they scratch subscribers with #FriendsReunion

First observation while watching #FriendsReunion Who hasn’t had plastic surgery?

Me after David and Jennifer confessed that they had a crush on each other and let their feelings and tensions flow through Ross and Rachel #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/BQEq7IQWFL

and yes, they are the executive producers of #FriendsReunion

It’s been 5 minutes since I started watching #FriendsTheReunion and I’m already crying

“Friends Reunion” for a final because champions. pic.twitter.com/GESLgAiGeD

I like tweets on #FriendsReunion if I haven’t seen #FriendsReunion: pic.twitter.com/cWK9oZ0P5i

Well, I think we were all on the line knowing that Jen and David lived their love through Ross and Rachel. I cried if you knew #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/o7IYoTW7rh

Everything I take with me from this #FriendsReunion: pic.twitter.com/cbuoanlLGn

Anyone who has subscribed to the free month on Salto #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/5elQkUTpa3

Subscribe to Salto to see #FriendsReunion

Sign out of Salto after seeing #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/K509ByUpQD

I was a little scared when I announced this #FriendsReunion, I didn’t know what to expect and how lucky I was. I’ve laughed, I’ve cried, I haven’t seen time go by. As a fan of the series, I’ve taken a monstrous foothold #FriendsTheReunion pic.twitter.com/zlX3jswNGn

I don’t know what to write because I was overwhelmed with emotion the whole time, but actually seeing them all together 17 years later was great. This series is and remains pure luck every time you look at it again.

And my favorite series forever. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/jhHuQDtTsm

To all #friends fans. It’s cool all of your posts. Yeah i know #FriendsReunion it’s hard to escape! No, I don’t know anything about #vf yet. Yes, I will take on the role of Joey with great pleasure

A little more patience …

Nice recording, because probably the only broadcaster in all of TNT did not broadcast a single episode of the series. #FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/UulzXWhNxo

The only .. # FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/CrJNQxD4IB

