The SPD Party Congress should be the starting shot in the race for the Chancellery | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Four months before the federal election, the SPD wants to boost the race for the chancellery with an online party conference.

Right now, the Social Democrats and their candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz are clearly behind the Greens with Annalena Baerbock and the Union with Armin Laschet at the forefront. SPD Secretary General Lars Klingbeil was nonetheless optimistic for the party congress: “This will be the first day of catching up for us in the federal election,” he said. “The race is only now starting.”

At the center of today’s party congress is the program for the federal elections in the fall. Under the key words “future” and “respect”, the council’s design focuses on a reorientation of the economy towards climate neutrality and a strengthening of social coexistence. Scholz wants to create a spirit of optimism with a speech.

The Vice Chancellor, who was proposed as a candidate by the party leadership last August, has to be reaffirmed by the 600 delegates. The delegates are connected via the Internet. Essentially, for corona protection reasons, only the closest party leadership and the congress presidency are meeting in the Berlin party conference hall.

In surveys, the Social Democrats lag behind by 14 to 16 percent. The Greens have come out at 21 to 28 percent in the surveys since mid-April. The union achieved values ​​of 23 to 28 percent. The Greens see the latest of these studies ahead of the Union. Klingbeil stressed that for the SPD it was now a matter of “handing over the popularity values ​​and competence values ​​that Olaf Scholz had to the SPD”.

Central to the program with which Scholz and the party want to participate in the race for the chancellery is the promise of a “society of respect”. “We want to turn dreams into a future,” the SPD promises, citing fair wages, an economy that sets global standards in a climate-neutral way, and a modern and strong welfare state.

KLIMA: The Social Democrats spontaneously rewrote the climate chapter after the federal constitutional court ruling. They promise climate neutrality by 2045 at the latest and also see climate protection as a job engine. By 2040, electricity must come entirely from renewable energy sources and the electricity grids and charging stations for electric cars must be expanded more quickly. A conversion of the EEG-surcharge would reduce the electricity bill and landlords would have to pay the CO2 price for heating.

WORK: Twelve instead of the current minimum wage of 9.50 euros and cutting jobs without collective agreements should help people with low incomes. Most of the last six million mini-jobs become regular jobs.

Hartz IV should become a simpler citizen’s benefit, which also “does not make a broken washing machine or a new winter coat an unbearable burden”. Apartment and assets should not be checked for the first two years. Unemployment benefits are paid to persons who contribute long-term contributions for more than 12 months or to persons over 50 for 24 months. A right to qualification must apply after three months of unemployment. Overtime should be saved on long-term personal accounts.

In the future, the rate will generally be used for elderly care. To fund it, there must be a mix of increasing tax subsidies and premiums to cover the personal contributions of people in need of care. The number of educators and teachers should double by 2030 with more attractive conditions. Employees of online platforms such as delivery or transportation services should receive more rights and wages.

TRAFFIC: The SPD wants to expand local public transport and make buses and trains climate neutral. There must be more space for pedestrians and cyclists. Train travel in Europe should be cheaper than flying, and every major city must be reconnected to the long-distance train network – old rail lines will be reactivated. The SPD wants a speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour on the autobahn.

ECONOMY: The SPD wants to work for more coverage of collective bargaining, including in the skilled professions. Fees for master classes are omitted. Business founders and companies focused on the common good should be promoted. The federal government should invest at least EUR 50 billion annually. The federal government must recover the old debts of the highly indebted municipalities so that they can invest better.

FINANCE: In order to invest more money, the SPD wants to continue taking on debt – but only to the extent that the debt brake in the constitution allows it. Taxes should be fairer. For the SPD, this means less taxes for small and medium incomes, but more for the top five percent. A wealth tax of one percent should apply for this. Those who have a lot of money must continue to pay the solidarity surcharge.

PENSION: The self-employed, civil servants and MPs must be included in the state pension and so the pension level must be stabilized at at least 48 percent. Instead of the Riester pension contracts, there should be a voluntary standard offering.

LIVING: When there is a housing shortage, rents should only increase with inflation. Promoting home ownership should also encourage the purchase of vacant houses in city centers.

FAMILIES: Here the SPD wants a slew of improvements – including a permanent extension of the pandemic-related increase from 29 days of illness in children to 20 days per child, years and older. Women must be represented in the same way as men at the top and in the management of companies, otherwise sanctions should apply.

HEALTH: The SPD wants civilian insurance with equal access to medical care for everyone. Hospitals should receive more outpatient treatment. In addition, more tailor-made medications should be used that are tailored to the patient. It should be possible to test a regulated supply of cannabis to adults in pilot projects.

INTEGRATION: In order to facilitate the integration of migrants, the general possibility of multiple nationality must be enshrined in law.

DIGITIZATION: In every household and business there should be internet with a bandwidth of at least one gigabit per second. The federal, state, and local governments are required to provide more digital services. Every student should have a digital device, such as a laptop or tablet. There should be special low internet rates for people with a low income, schoolchildren and students.

EUROPE: The EU needs to be strengthened – also financially. This requires the tax of large digital companies, a CO2 tax and new income from emissions trading. Climate, agriculture, work, trade: these are the areas in which the SPD wants to make the EU more ecological and social. It needs to be strengthened in the field of asylum and crisis prevention.