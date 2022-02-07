The Spanish government encourages young people to access culture with a €400 allowance

The Spanish government gives 18-year-olds 400 euros to buy cultural products

Anyone turning 18 in 2022 will receive this government grant to use in shows, books or subscriptions.

The Spanish government wants to encourage young people to leave their homes and access culture outside of the digital universe. To this end, Pedro Sanchez presented a draft law for public discussion by February 15, which provides for the granting of an annual credit of 400 euros to all young people who turn 18 in 2022.

As part of the state budget for this year, it was announced by the Spanish Prime Minister in October 2021. Its impact amounts to around 200 million euros and is intended to benefit around half a million young people.

The document now submitted details the ways in which beneficiaries can access this allowance. According to the regulation, 200 euros must be spent on plays, cinemas, concerts and other face-to-face events. From the other half of the amount, €100 can be used to buy physical products such as books, DVDs, magazines or video games. The remaining money should be invested in the digital universe, buying Eboks or subscribing to music platforms like Spotify or Tidal.

“The youth culture bonus aims to facilitate universal and diverse access to culture for young people, generate new cultural consumption habits and establish existing ones, create new target groups, stimulate demand and reduce the negative impact of the pandemic on the various cultural sectors the country of the world,” reads the bill, cited by Público.

Outside, and quite unhappy were bullfighting-related events, which have already threatened to challenge the decision in court. In addition, purchases of study books or musical instruments are also excluded.

The allowance, which must be used in full within one year, is not transferable. In order to receive it, all young people must apply.

A similar measure was also approved in France in 2021. It was a long-standing promise by Emmanuel Macron, who guaranteed all 18-year-olds a €300 culture voucher. The aim is also to promote the consumption of projects and products in this area badly affected by the pandemic.