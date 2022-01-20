The Sony console is back in stock, hurry up!

It’s now been a year since the last generation of consoles came out, but it’s still a tough one to get your hands on a PlayStation 5, rather an opportunity to get your hands on Sony’s PS5.

PlayStation 5: the latest from Sony

If you couldn’t get your hands on a PS5 this Christmas, you might be able to this time as the console is back in stock. Warning the latter is limited and patience will be required due to the saturation of the store.

As a reminder, the PS5 was released on November 19th, 2020. It is equipped with a powerful AMD Zen 2 processor consisting of 8 cores at 3.5 GHz and an AMD RDNA 2 graphics chip that offers the performance of 10.28 TFLOPS. Everything is accompanied by 16 GB of RAM in GDDR6 and an ultra-fast SSD hard disk with a capacity of 825 GB (667 GB in real use). It also has the right to a new controller called Dual Sense, but also compatible with your old DualShock.

Regarding the price, it is 499 euros but, as said before, it will be patient to get your hands on it since there is a queuing system. We also have a good plan for a Philips TV.

Why crack?

A high-performance console for exclusive Sony games for the new controller

