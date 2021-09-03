the son of a cartel leader attacks the platform because of this series

After Narcos, there have been many series on the subject, some of which are produced by Netflix. What they all have in common is to tell the story of a drug lord or a cartel known around the world. While some narrate fictional events, others choose to take inspiration from real events to bring characters and a plot to life.

A drug lord’s son files charges against Netflix

There is only one step between inspiring and copying. This is what Netflix is ​​going to learn the hard way. In Colombia, the streaming platform is the subject of a new debate just launched by the son of a former drug dealer.

The offspring of Miguel Droguez Orejuela, also known as “Capo” within the Cali cartel, announced in an interview with a local radio station that he would sue Netflix for broadcasting one of its programs. For him there is no doubt that the series El Cartel de los Sapos, El origen, which already offers no less than 60 episodes, is a plagiarism of his own life and that of his family.

Produced in Colombia by Caracol Television and broadcast internationally on Netflix since July, the series tells the story of “two humble brothers from Cali” who belong to the Villegas family (fictional name) and their rise to drug lordship. For William Rodriguez, attacking the platform and its program, there is no doubt that El Cartel de los Sapos, El origen refers to two of the famous barons of the Rodriguez Orejuela clan, former rivals of Pablo Escobar and currently imprisoned in the States – United .

Fiction or reality?

Rodriguez’s son accuses the series of “violating his family intimacy” by plagiarizing one of his books that would tell the story of his clan. He goes even further by claiming that without his consent Netflix “marketed his name” through the character of Wilmer, who experienced events strangely similar to his own life.

Although it is not yet known whether Netflix co-produced the series, it should be noted that the streaming giant and the Colombian TV broadcaster are struggling to tune their violins. For its part, the platform ensures that the series is a fictional work entirely made up by its authors, while Caracol Television states on its website that the program would actually be “based on real facts”.

Will William Rodriguez win his case? Nothing is fixed at the moment. We know, however, that the plaintiff will seek redress for “all damage and moral prejudice” that has arisen as a result of this work, which he describes as completely “unrealistic” in the events described. Then he would like to suspend the distribution. However, this will not have any real impact on France’s part, the series has not yet aired on our territory (unlike Spain or the United States for example).

