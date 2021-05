The Solar Powered Wheelchair Market To Be Revolutionized By “Call To Paradigm Shift” Towards Innovation

North America dominated solar powered wheelchair owing to the high incidences of ambulatory disabilities and encouragement for new research undertaking. According to 2014 Disability Status Report – United States, the overall prevalence rate of people with disability was 12.6%. Of the six type of disabilities identified, the highest prevalence was for ambulatory disabilities.

A solar powered wheelchair project designed by the University of Virginia School of Engineering won at the World Cerebral Palsy Day. The students deigned a solar panel with battery improvement to over 40%. The invention is filed through the U.Va. Licensing and Ventures Group.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living’s, National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research awarded Georgia Institute of Technology’s Center for Advanced Communications Policy USD 4.6 million. The funds would be utilized to develop wireless technologies for people with disabilities. Such research funding encourage towards the introduction of improved wheelchairs to provide empowerment to the disable people, giving them equal opportunity towards employment.

Asia Pacific is expected to the fastest growing region in the solar powered wheelchair market owing to the small scales researches taking place and the increasing incidences of mobility disabilities. Moreover, industry players are expanding their business in developing country such as India, which offers a huge potential for the solar powered wheelchairs market in the coming years. Vermeiren, a Belgium based wheelchair manufacturer announced to sell around 40,000 wheelchair units in India. The company would be distributing 40% of its production in India and the rest in Middle East and European market.

