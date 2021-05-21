The Solar Powered Wheelchair Market To Be Revolutionized By “Call To Paradigm Shift” Towards Innovation
The Solar Powered Wheelchair Market report by Persistence Market Research throws light on the fact that the healthcare industry is more towards value-based care and continuous improvements based on the feedback. The mainstreaming of this practice is increasing all through. As such, the healthcare providers could make way for customized, lasting, and effective solutions to render utmost care to patients.
Researchers are now trying to utilize function deployment mode to develop a wheelchair with user-selectable manual or electric propulsion mode along with a solar power supply system. One such study was published in 2014 in the Journal of Rehabilitation Research & Development (JRRD). The study concluded that the use of auxiliary solar power supply system increased the travel range of a wheelchair by 26% compared to a wheelchair powered by battery alone. Moreover, the modular design of the wheelchair provided ease of transportation and storage, thus overcoming the shortfall of electric powered wheelchairs.
The researches undertaken to combine electric and solar powered wheelchairs to increase the runtime will eventually attract industry players towards commercializing these wheelchairs. Moreover, added features such as USB ports, solar panel shades and joy stick will further makes these wheelchairs user –friendly. All these factors will increase the demand and market for solar powered wheelchairs.
Market Segmentation:
- Solar panel
- Battery
- Charger
- Control circuit
- Others (wheels, converter, USB port)
Solar panel: researchers are trying to develop breakthrough technologies which can double the amount of solar energy generated by solar cells. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, developed a solar thermo photovoltaic device. The device increases the amount of energy solar panel generate by installing an additional layer which harnesses some of the energy wasted by current solar panels.
On the basis of disabilities the solar powered wheelchair market can be segment as:
- Mobility disabilities
- Lower extremity disabilities
- Cerebral palsy
- Spinal cord injury
On the basis of stakeholders the solar powered wheelchair market can be segment as:
- Users
- Government authorities
- Rehabilitation service
- Supporting organizations
- Rehabilitation personnel
A solar powered wheelchair project designed by the University of Virginia School of Engineering won at the World Cerebral Palsy Day. The students deigned a solar panel with battery improvement to over 40%. The invention is filed through the U.Va. Licensing and Ventures Group.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living’s, National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research awarded Georgia Institute of Technology’s Center for Advanced Communications Policy USD 4.6 million. The funds would be utilized to develop wireless technologies for people with disabilities. Such research funding encourage towards the introduction of improved wheelchairs to provide empowerment to the disable people, giving them equal opportunity towards employment.
Asia Pacific is expected to the fastest growing region in the solar powered wheelchair market owing to the small scales researches taking place and the increasing incidences of mobility disabilities. Moreover, industry players are expanding their business in developing country such as India, which offers a huge potential for the solar powered wheelchairs market in the coming years. Vermeiren, a Belgium based wheelchair manufacturer announced to sell around 40,000 wheelchair units in India. The company would be distributing 40% of its production in India and the rest in Middle East and European market.
Some of the solar powered wheelchair market contributors are Kyocera Corporation, Beamer Ltd, Ostrich Mobility, Solar Mobility Inc., Invacare Corp., Trina Solar, Yingli Solar, Green Energy, First Solar, SunPower Corporation and Canadian Solar.
