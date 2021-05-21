The Solar Powered Wheelchair Market To Be Revolutionized By “Call To Paradigm Shift” Towards Innovation

Solar panel

Battery

Charger

Control circuit

Others (wheels, converter, USB port)

Solar panel: researchers are trying to develop breakthrough technologies which can double the amount of solar energy generated by solar cells. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, developed a solar thermo photovoltaic device. The device increases the amount of energy solar panel generate by installing an additional layer which harnesses some of the energy wasted by current solar panels.

On the basis of disabilities the solar powered wheelchair market can be segment as:

Mobility disabilities

Lower extremity disabilities

Cerebral palsy

Spinal cord injury

On the basis of stakeholders the solar powered wheelchair market can be segment as:

Users

Government authorities

Rehabilitation service

Supporting organizations

Rehabilitation personnel

