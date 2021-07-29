the SNCF competition mocked by internet users (35 tweets)

A competition launched by the SNCF on Twitter was quickly ridiculed on Twitter. In fact, the official TGV INOUI account has introduced a hashtag #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI, which allows internet users to share an anecdote on board a train. Problem, almost no one took the “game” seriously, following a series of derisive tweets or completely delusional anecdotes and not at all positive. Additionally, given the sometimes deplorable service noted by many people, some internet users couldn’t believe their eyes after the hashtag was introduced.

Did you have touching or unusual experiences on board a train? Share them with #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI The authors of the most popular anecdotes have a chance to win SNCF vouchers and their stories will be animated pic.twitter.com/lizSP66Qnl

July 21, 2021

# 1

Hard to imagine creating #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI is not just about collecting bad buzz.

I refuse to believe that any guy in marketing thought it was going to be good vibes, peace, and love

July 26, 2021

# 2

In real life, if you know your service, avoid that kind of competition, it’s about shooting yourself in the foot lol #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI https://t.co/AfI4KGdsTM

July 26, 2021

# 3

The SNCF they still had the courage to start a hashtag #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI mdrrrr

July 26, 2021

# 4

I’m dead, there is no such thing as a positive story mddr #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI

July 26, 2021

# 5

No thought of this young blind man who took a fine for not composting his ticket as he couldn’t find the machine or the dock staff to help him. # MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI

July 26, 2021

# 6

What nice memories this year #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI pic.twitter.com/cnYn7PpzzU

July 26, 2021

# 7

The time when the SNCF expressly asked us to wait for the TGV doors to open before departure so that they would not open and my TGV continued to Paris #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI

July 26, 2021

# 8th

This guy with his blackberry branch #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI pic.twitter.com/6PJ1xQZtd7

July 26, 2021

# 9

#MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI a good anecdote that happened to me the day before yesterday: I called 3635!

Well, the anecdote doesn’t end there, but I’m sure an operator will answer soon

July 26, 2021

# 10

I remember like it was yesterday when my TGV arrived on time ….

I was so touched #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI https://t.co/f6iiSKyaH5 pic.twitter.com/mIES1zZf5l

July 25, 2021

# 11

#MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI I arrived exactly at the departure time of my train. They refused me to go on board because it is necessary to arrive 2 minutes before. Result he walked before my eyes 20 minutes late. I had to pay for a new € 100 ticket to leave two hours later

July 26, 2021

# 12

The CM who sold #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI has his management pic.twitter.com/aLU4gvKMf1

July 26, 2021

# 13

When I was in high school I took a train in a small town and the only composting machine was in the station building, which is closed on Sundays, and I took a fine on the train for an uncomposted ticket #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI

July 26, 2021

# 14

July 26, 2021

# fifteen

I wanted to wash my hands in the train toilets, so I started putting on soap…. there was no water on the train, nothing came out of the tap … I spent the whole journey (2h) with soap on my hands without being able to remove it #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI

July 26, 2021

# 16

I remember that memorable anecdote where the TGV was missing a car and it was mine so I had to stand up with a hundred other people for 5 hours. #MyAnecdoteTGVINOUI https://t.co/N8FdzvqCwV

July 26, 2021

# 17

Once Pelos attacked our train with a window hammer in Marseille #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI https://t.co/ceD53DXmNT

July 26, 2021

# 18

I was sucked into the toilets of a Lyon / Paris #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI https://t.co/jrfLORDA2K

July 26, 2021

# 19

#MyAnecdoteTGVINOUI

We waited with my wife on the edge of the quay.

A few moments before the scheduled time, people stood in line. The train came ready on the second. It was in the color of the eva-01. He went to the scheduled sc.

It was a Shinkansen in Japan. pic.twitter.com/GFf7Cd7ti2

July 26, 2021

# 20

The ticket inspector comes, everyone pulls out their ticket. It starts with the only woman veiled, she gets a fine for not taking a ticket for her baby … and he breaks. The rest of the car is not checked while driving #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI https://t.co/IT96EUsMze

July 26, 2021

# 21

Just a guy who stole his leg #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI pic.twitter.com/eoZv9B7mkc

July 26, 2021

# 22

I crossed a tree traveling alone #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI pic.twitter.com/PBUpI3dkyO

July 26, 2021

# 23

Our TGV, which was scheduled for 3:51 p.m., was 1 hour late (luggage forgotten). Then there were people on the tracks. Then a TER that blocked … then the motor had an electrical problem: 4 hours waiting time on the tracks. Arrival 3:40 a.m. Almost 12 noon Paris / Toulouse # MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI pic.twitter.com/kTCR4d5W12

July 26, 2021

# 24

When a guy locked himself in the toilet during a 3 hour drive to avoid the ticket control and everyone had to hold back because he insulted people who knocked on the door to empty #MyAnecdoteTGVINOUI https: // t .co / wxiNXeUCOX

July 26, 2021

# 25

#MyAnecdoteTGVINOUI https://t.co/51JkNNbvrb

July 26, 2021

# 26

The CM who suggested creating the hashtag #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI must be like that by reading all the tweets pic.twitter.com/kr1MPs6gmk

July 26, 2021

# 27

Two unusual experiences in one that changed my life. From Toulon I took a train to Paris, with a connection in Marseille.

The first train arrived on time and I got my connection, which also arrived on time. #MyAnecdoteTGVINOUI https://t.co/vMNOhsbkn6

July 22, 2021

# 28

The CM of @TGVINOUI searches for the tweets with the most likes on the hashtag #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI pic.twitter.com/bspzCQuuFQ

July 25, 2021

# 29

The current CM:

#MyAnecdoteTGVINOUI pic.twitter.com/zKQrgJmy15

July 26, 2021

# 30

Guy next to me without a ticket, the controller wants to put a plum for 65 €, the guy doesn’t have a cent, no papers, just a receipt for applying for a residence permit, he says he calls the police on the guy panics and brings the controller lose nothing to cry #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI

July 25, 2021

# 31

Terminus, the guy I paid the ticket for, says to me “Thank you my brother” and stuff in a language I don’t understand then breaks off, I slip a little, “How are you, don’t you feel ashamed also?” to the person responsible “The procedure is brand new”. Dirty Dog. #MyAnecdoteTGVINOUI

July 25, 2021

# 32

One day during a pandemic, a controller refused to let me go to the bar cart to calm my screaming toddler. #MyAnecdoteTGVINOUI https://t.co/Eyl4rnUpVi

July 26, 2021

# 33

Qd my train ticket fell into the ventilation grille under the window. I took a cheaper train at 5:30 a.m. Solo mom. We could see it well but the controller never wanted to lean on email to support … fine and scorn calling me a liar #MonAnecdoteTGVINOUI

July 26, 2021

# 34

When I have to pay for more than one plane ticket

When a weekend for two costs a small rent for 500km

If your website allows us to advertise during a load after purchasing a ticket

We hate you sncf with all our hearts

July 26, 2021

# 35

I had a guy who snored for 4 hours and put his ugly feet on the armrest. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/BUoLithSXz

July 22, 2021

