The Smile: Radiohead’s new band will play in Portugal

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood are part of this group that will visit the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon.

The group has not yet released the long-awaited album.

Radiohead musician Thom Yorke Jonny Greenwood’s new band is called The Smile. The group will be performing in Portugal this year, it was announced this Tuesday, February 1st. They play at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon on July 8th.

Tickets will be sold on Friday, February 4th at the usual physical advance booking offices and in the Online Ticket Office. The Smile line-up also includes Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skiner; and Nigel Godrich, producer of Radiohead.

The band’s first album is due out soon. So far only the singles “You Will Never Work on Television Again” and “The Smoke” are known. The project was first presented in May 2021 at a live stream concert at England’s Glastonbury festival.

