The Smart Connected Watch falls in price

The OnePlus brand has expanded its range of smartphones and now offers wireless headphones and a smart connected watch, the OnePlus Watch. The latter is on promotion for sale.

OnePlus Watch: a connected watch that follows you every day

As already mentioned, the OnePlus Watch is a smart, connected watch that analyzes your daily physical expenses. The latter, in addition to the date, day and time, can calculate the number of steps you have taken during the day, the distance covered, the calories burned and many other information.

Its many sensors also monitor your heart rate and the level of oxygen in your blood. Very useful if you want additional information during your sports sessions. Also note that it’s 5 ATM and IP68 certified, so you can keep it on while washing or going to the pool.

Battery life is up to 14 days on a single charge. It is also compatible with fast charging and 20 minutes can last a week longer.

Instead of 119 euros, it is 89 euros in the sale. And if not, we also have great wireless headphones with antibacterial case from LG.

Why be tempted?

For its precise tracking, for its autonomy, for its display

