The six worst video game mechanics we want to see are disappearing at all costs

Imagine playing The Witcher III softly and bam, your character slides on a pebble and dies. That would be realistic, but incredibly frustrating, wouldn’t it? Well, that’s what we’re going to talk about in this article. We are going to show you five game mechanics that we absolutely never want to see again in a game, unless with a concrete reason.

Warning: this article was written with much bad faith. We loved each of the games in this article.

# 1 Deadly Falls

Platform games have a special relationship with gravity. This is never the same with video games. While dying from 2 meters high in Witcher III, Red Dead Redemption and other “realistic” open worlds, Assassin’s Creed can survive a 500 meters fall if you fall into a haystack or crash. Roulade. Some licenses, like the Borderlands, simply decided to get rid of the fall damage and found it was fun for everyone. OUT!

# 2 escort missions

Another adventure game cliché. Machin is injured and has to go from point A to point B, but since he is injured he is leeeeent. So you have to switch between the blah-blah phase in which he tells his life story, the protective phase in which he hides behind a wall, and the phase in which he progresses at his speed. Meanwhile? You are definitely trying to push him behind his back to make him go faster. An element of gameplay that is designed to highlight character relationships but only detracts from the pace of a game if not done perfectly. This is the case in a Last of Us (the game is generally an escort quest on one leg) and more recently in Read Dead Redemption 2 and Assassin’s Creed, as escorts can be done via cutscenes. And I’m not even talking about the cases where the NPC can be killed. Isn’t that Resident Evil 4?

# 3 ultra realism

We are touching a sensitive point and many will certainly not agree. Trying to invent reality at any price is (always) no fun. Spending a minute opening a cabinet, taking what’s inside, closing the cabinet, isn’t a necessary part of a title’s gameplay. Especially when the world is full of hundreds of thousands of furniture. Knowing that horses’ testicles retract when it’s cold wasn’t necessary, my dear Red Dead Redemption II. Especially since the hunting mechanism has been almost archaic since the next. There are systematically three clues and the animal appears. Things got worse in Shenmue 2, where the character literally endured a two-hour hike. Two real hours. And I’m not even telling you about the stacks in Alan Wake or the hangover in Kingdom Come: Deliverance, or even weight and inventory management.

# 4 ice level

Anyone who has ever played a platform game or an RPG knows what I am talking about. There are always levels in the ice and they are almost always terrible. Suddenly it’s a labyrinth in which you can only move in a straight line, suddenly the ground is too slippery and lets you run to infinity, suddenly it’s the excuse “it’s cold in the snow, you have to have hot or heavy drinks Coats take to survive, “which limits your exploration time. Many Crash Bandicoot players will be willing to pay dearly to see these levels go away.

# 5 fake cutscenes

Another sensitive issue here: if you want to make a movie, make a movie. What I commonly call false kinematics here are phases of QTE and phases of reduced actions. Pressing a key at the right time or tilting the cursor in the right place isn’t interesting gameplay. Granted, this is commonly used in Uncharted for good reason so that the player can enjoy the action, but personally I feel like the game is saying to you, “Let me play it for you”. This can also be true in some storytelling games like Heavy Rain. It completely ruins immersion in one of the game’s most emotionally strong moments.

# 6 Ultra instinct

It has become extremely fashionable lately so if it disappears the player is lost. What is referred to as ultra instinct here is what functions as the sixth sense, eagle sight, spider sense, sense of the witcher, sense of Batman, Lara Croft, assassin, etc. Press a button, the game turns black and white and the important elements light up. Tracking the scent of an animal like this has never been easier in The Witcher 3. On the gameplay side, it’s exactly the same as pointing to the location of the object on the map and saying “go look”.

And you ? What are the mechanics of the video game and the gameplay elements that make you see red? Feel free to tell us in the comments, if there are enough answers, maybe we can consider a second episode with these.