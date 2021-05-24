The singer of the Eurovision winning group did not use drugs

The controversy came with the band’s victory, but the musician had already said it was a misunderstanding. The test has proven this.

Måneskin was the big winner of this edition of Eurovision

Italian Måneskin’s victory night in Eurovision was marked not only by the festivities, but also by the controversy surrounding the pictures taken of the singer using cocaine. The test result requested by the group itself has already been published and is negative, confirms the European Broadcasting Union, the organization that organizes Eurovision.

“Following allegations of drug use in the Green Room at the Eurovision Final on Saturday May 22nd, at the request of the Italian delegation, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) carried out a thorough factual review, including a review of all available recordings. “And they add:” A drug test was also done voluntarily by the singer of the band Måneskin, who had a negative result which was confirmed by the EBU. “

The organizers then say that “there was no drug use in the Green Room and we consider the case closed”.

The rumors surfaced during the group’s celebrations with the singer folded on the table. On the same day, the singer had already declared himself innocent in an interview with local reporters and said that this movement had taken place because the group’s guitarist broke a glass on the table, the shards of which had fallen to the floor (as a picture in Networks published proves).

