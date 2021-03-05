“The Simpsons” will continue until at least 2023

The already historic animation series was extended by two more seasons.

The yellow family will carry on.

It will be in season 32, and next March 21st, it will cross another milestone when episode 700 airs in the US. However, it is already known that “The Simpsons” won’t stop there. The series has just been renewed.

According to Variety, the series recorded by Matt Groening has just been renewed by Fox for two more seasons, which means that the series released in 1989 will have a reserved spot on screen at least until 2023. Season 34 is coming to an end, the series turns 757 Episodes include.

Homer and Company are a formidable example of longevity. In season 29, it was already the series with the most seasons of all time, surpassing “Gunsmoke”, a western production that was shown between 1955 and 1975. More than two decades ago, in 2000, the lively family was already eligible to be a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Awarded 34 Emmys, the series has taken a new online status in recent years, with several humorous scenes that the series has played with over the years to find an equivalent in reality. Now there will be dozens more episodes to keep fans entertained (and guessing the future).