The Simpsons Halloween 2022 episode “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” will have Death Note parody by DR Movie [leaked video]

Key visible for the upcoming The Simpsons Episode “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” and fan artwork of Ryuk from the anime Demise Notice. Pic credit score: @TheSimpsons/Twitter and @srmoro.deviantart.com

On October 25, 2022, @DiscussingFilm launched a leaked video clip from the upcoming particular Halloween-themed episode of The Simpsons titled “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” that might be a parody of the anime Demise Notice.

DR Film, who labored on the unique anime collection Demise Notice, will animated the particular episode.

You may watch the video clip right here:

The primary clip from ‘The Simpsons’ parody of ‘DEATH NOTE’ has been launched. It’s animated by DR Film who additionally labored on the unique collection. pic.twitter.com/mmM7IbXc6K — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 25, 2022

Lisa Simpson finds the Demise Notice, err, Demise Tome

Within the video, Lisa Simpson has been reworked from a “cartoon character” into an “anime character”. As she walks alongside the crowded, smoggy metropolis sidewalk she laments the present state of the human race and the way it’s on its solution to extinction – and the way humanity deserves this.

Simply as she has that thought a Demise Notice, err, Demise Tome, falls from the sky. Lisa opens the e book and reads the directions that inform her that any particular person’s title that’s written within the e book will die. Will Lisa Simpson “clear up” the human race on this particular The Simpsons episode?

4 Finger Low cost lately had a podcast interview with The Simpsons Govt producer Matt Selman the place he revealed the particular episode “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” might be animated by the South Korean animation studio DR Film.

You may take heed to the complete on 4 Finger Low cost’s official YouTube channel right here:

4 Finger Low cost interview of Matt Selman.

It’s legit anime that’s animated by this unbelievable animation firm known as DR Film, who executed The Simpsons universe in pitch-perfect Demise Notice anime model. Matt Selman commented at 4 Finger Low cost

DR Film studio will not be solely recognized for its work on the background artwork and in-between animation for Madhouse’s Demise Notice anime, however has additionally labored on The Rising of The Protect Hero Season 2 together with Kinema Citrus. (The Rising of the Protect Hero Season 3 is at present in manufacturing.)

Earlier this yr in July, Matt Selman revealed that The Simpson’s particular Halloween-themed episode “Treehouse of Horror” could be a parody of Stephen King’s horror novel IT and the anime adaptation of Tsugami Ohba and Takeshi Obata’s Demise Notice manga.

On September 29, 2022, the official Twitter account for The Simpsons revealed the official key visible for the upcoming particular episode.

The particular episode will even embrace parodies for The Babadook and Randy Moore’s Escape From Tomorrow.

The Simpsons has parodied different anime earlier than

The Simpsons comedian e book web page. Pic credit score: @apslop

The Simpson’s fan @apslop revealed that this isn’t the primary time The Simpsons has accomplished a parody with Demise Notice. In a comic book The Simpsons did a Demise Notice parody the place Bart was “Mild” and Lisa was clearly “L”. Apparently, The Simpsons comedian e book problem was launched in 2008.

The Simpsons particular episode screenshot. Pic credit score: @funimation.com (weblog put up)

In 2014, The Simpsons annual “Treehouse of Horror” particular episode included an alternate actuality the place an evil advertising and marketing entity created unusual incarnations of the Simpson members of the family that had been apparent parodies of Assault on Titan, Naruto, Pokemon, Bleach, One Piece, and Spirited Away. The Simpsons has additionally parodied animes similar to Pokemon Go and Godzilla.

Are you wanting ahead to The Simpsons particular Halloween episode “Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” and its Demise Notice parody? Tell us within the remark part under!