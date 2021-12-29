The silent hero of “Star Wars” returns with his own series

Boba Fett only said five sentences in the original trilogy, but it’s a fan favorite. He is now the star of the new Disney + series.

He made his first inconspicuous appearance on “The Empire Strikes Back” in the 1980s.

“As you like,” Darth Vader replies to orders. “What if he doesn’t survive? He’s very precious to me, ”he later replies on one of the character’s few lines in response to Vader’s request to freeze the hero played by Harrison Ford.

Despite the few opportunities given to Boba Fett, his mysterious nature quickly made him a fan favorite. His face is never revealed behind the traditional Mandalorian helmet. And apparently ends in a final battle that is swallowed up by the fearsome Sarlacc.

Many hoped the bounty hunter might have survived. It was almost forty years before I saw the character again in person. He appears briefly, almost unrecognizable, without his iconic armor and with an uncovered face in episode nine of the second season.

It would prove to be a central part in the development of the story of “The Mandalorian”, the ending of which blatantly revealed that the subsequent split would accompany the eternal darling of the fanatics.

In fact, Boba Fett’s first appearance, as staunch Star Wars fans will know, was in the infamous George Lucas Saga Christmas Special, released in 1978. But the big reveal is made in “The Mandalorian” which casts all doubts on the eventual death of the character in “Return of the Jedi”.

Upon his return, Boba Fett, played by Temuera Morrison – actor who played Jango Fett, Boba’s actually a clone father, in the prequels to “Star Wars” – is desperately looking for his iconic armor, which is now in his hands de Mando Protagonist of “The Mandalorian”.

How did Fett escape the clutches of the fearsome Sarlacc? The revelation is never made in official films, but advanced in the books “Legends”, which are not part of the official canon of the saga, but which explain that the character uses his jet to escape despite being seriously injured.

What happened next is not yet known, but after the events of “The Mandalorian”, his armor ends up in the hands of Vanth, a place that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) offers the fact. In the company of the bounty hunter Fennec Shand, Fett manages to track down the Mandalorian and convince him that the armor is his.

They join him on a mission to bring Grogu, the little baby Yoda, back. But it is only in the final post-credits scene that the premise of “The Book of Boba Fett” is revealed. In Tattooine, Fett and Shand invade the abandoned palace of Jabba the Hutt and murder one of his assistants, Bib Fortuna, in order to eventually conquer the throne and lead a new criminal empire.

Although little is known about the plot, many and surprising appearances by characters from the universe of “Star Wars” can be expected, similar to what happened in “The Mandalorian”. The rest? It won’t become known until this Wednesday, December 29th, the premiere date of the series on Disney +.