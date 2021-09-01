the show will soon be eligible for a parody series

Just yesterday we invited you to find the 55 best tweets for episode 2 of Koh-Lanta. The new season actually keeps all fans in suspense and the excitement for the show seems to be copied. We just got word that Koh-Lanta will be eligible for a parody series very soon.

Koh-Lanta’s new season

As you know, Koh-Lanta: The Legend, Koh-Lanta’s seventh special, launched on August 24th. The latter is causing a stir on social networks, mainly thanks to the return of former adventurers, and this trend, which has been present for many seasons, is attracting great interest from various artists and creators.

We know Koh Lanta is a show prone to parody. Proof of this is that the Palmashow recently delivered a parody worthy of the name of the famous Denis Brogniart show. The comedian duo aren’t the only ones who have taken this route, however, as another French comedian has chosen to do the same with his own show.

A parody of Koh Lanta in a French series

You may have heard of the French series La Flamme, created by Jonathan Cohen, Jérémie Galan and Florent Bernard. This series, broadcast on Canal + in France from October 2020, parodied reality TV shows specializing in dating, such as Bachelor. Now you know that Season 2 has already been formalized and this time it will parody the famous adventure reality TV Koh-Lanta.

# ReturnCanalPlus

Surprise guest @jocohenlebon talks to us exclusively about the sequel to #LaFlamme, which will soon be filmed in Mexico …. pic.twitter.com/aBeMFmaW7a

August 31, 2021

Jonathan Cohen commented on the occasion with humor and during the Canal + return conference:

Marc will come back and he won’t be alone. We wanted to do a bachelorette party and did an adventure reality show. Nothing to do with Koh Lanta!

The shooting is to take place in Mexico. On the casting side, most of the first season actors will be back, but we’ll also notice the arrival of new actors like Jérôme Commandeur. The broadcast of the next season is planned for 2022. Could you like this type of parody series for you? We’ll let you answer this question through our survey and through our comment section! And if you like Koh-Lanta, you know that a new game has been announced to celebrate this new season.