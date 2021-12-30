The shooting mistake that few have seen – and that made it into the final version of “Don’t Look Up”

Director and screenwriter Adam McKay has already commented on the discovery of some fans with a keen eye.

You have to have a good eye

With the world on the brink of eruption, with society realizing that scientists were right after all, and a comet is even approaching to wipe out the planet, one particular scene caught the attention of some fans. But if you blink your eyes for a second, you might be missing out.

When the planetary unrest begins, a montage showing the unrest shows two images that instantly pass – but which clearly show a film team with cameras in hand and masks on their faces. After the discovery, the little clip ran on social media.

It even reached Adam McKay through word of mouth, who spoke on Twitter. “Good eye!” He said before explaining what had happened. After all, the editing error wasn’t an easy mishap.

In the picture you can see the entire film crew

“We deliberately left that view of the team, even to celebrate the strange filming experience,” said the director of the scene, which takes place at exactly one hour, 28 minutes and 10 seconds of the film, which has been available on Netflix since December 24 .

