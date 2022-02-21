The ship is already on pre-order and at a lower price

The ship is already on pre-order and at a lower price

The brand of small buildable building blocks, LEGO, has diversified its licenses, and that of Star Wars has achieved real success with feature films and the series The Mandalorian, available exclusively on the Disney+ platform. If you liked the latter, know that the LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian N-1 Fighter set is already available for pre-order and at a lower price than the official store.

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian N-1 Fighter: Mando’s New Starship

With this LEGO set # 75325 you can use small bricks to build the N-1 fighter of the main character of the TV series, but before that you need to assemble no less than 412 parts.

There’s a gorgeous cockpit with a detachable cockpit to install a small figure, as well as a room specially designed for Grogu aka Baby Yoda and a DB droid. The ship also has a cargo hold and a spring-loaded cannon.

The following is included in this set:

The Mandalorian’s N-1 Fighter from Star Wars: Boba Fett’s Book4 Star Wars Characters: Mandalorian with a darksaber and a jetpack, Peli Motto with a wrench, Grogu and a cartoon droid.

This set is scheduled to launch on June 1, 2022 at a price of €59.99, but you can pre-order it through this retailer for €49.99.

