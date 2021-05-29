The Seven Weirdest Flaws in Marvel Heroes

Every hero, no matter how strong, has a whole host of weaknesses and that is what makes comic or manga fights so interesting. Find the opponent’s weakness to take advantage of it. Like Superman and his kryptonite, let’s dive into the weirdest weaknesses our favorite Marvel heroes have to live with on a daily basis.

# 1 Spider-Man

Depending on which version of Spider-Man we are referring to, Peter Parker is unable to weave the web on his own. He then has to use a special product that some call a liquid. This is a product that the weaver has limited availability (well, that’s relative, ask Arrow how many arrows he has in his quiver). This lack of natural ability is a real weakness for Peter as this product will not work depending on the weather, target surface, or even whether or not his equipment is damaged. No. Otherwise, Spider-Man has more or less the same weaknesses as a classic spider. The cold, the water, the noise and even … the insecticide.

# 2 iron man

Iron Man has a great weakness that is obvious to many but is never exaggerated in the MCU. Marvel’s favorite wealthy man’s early armor was battery operated and could fail at any time. Well, by now he’s learned that a lightning bolt from Thor can recharge them, and he’s now using solar power to never fail. Let’s hope, however, that he never has to do anything in Brest, otherwise …

# 3 Wolverine

It is often good to be attracted to someone. Except Wolverine, if we take the term literally. While it’s silly, it has been proven true on numerous occasions, especially when he meets Magneto. All you need to defeat Wolverine is a giant Looney Tunes magnet with you. Guaranteed result. Adamantium is a ferrous metal and is very sensitive to magnetic fields … and on airport bridges.

# 4 tornado

Tornado is a quasi-goddess in the Marvel world. She is able to manipulate the elements and would be much more powerful if she knew how to use her powers properly as she can take water anywhere to make it rain. For example in the body of an individual. However, the weakness we are going to present here is entirely related to it and is geopolitical in nature. If a tornado is to create a typhoon in a desert, it must draw water from elsewhere on the planet. Drying out of the other areas. We can therefore accuse him of all the meteorological and climatic abuses in the world. Yes, it sucks, but a weakness doesn’t have to be physical. Otherwise, know that his body adapts to the climatic conditions that it triggers. So when it’s very cold, his body gets extremely hot, which can lead to hyperthermia …

# 5 the human torch

Here’s a weakness that is very specific to the time your hero is developing. The Human Torch from Fantastic Four is one of Marvel’s earliest heroes, and as such, its treatment is a bit out of date. Asbestos was the most popular non-flammable material for younger people at the time. The Human Torch was utterly incapable of defeating enemies it could control. He even met an adversary who was created to make the population aware of the dangers of asbestos, then taboo by a powerful corporate lobby. Well, since then we have learned that it was more and less everyone’s weakness because asbestos is highly carcinogenic …

# 6 Red hull

When telling the Hulk, the words “rest” and “relax” are generally quite high in the vocabulary, as are the enemies Bruce Banner faces elsewhere. Red Hulk has to keep that in mind, though. For those who don’t know, Red Hulk is a more adored, redder, angrier version of the Hulk. Small detail, it works like a coal boiler. The angrier the monster, the hotter it gets. And that heat can simply cause an explosion or even kill. Not practical if your power comes precisely from your anger …

# 7 dominoes

Many loved seeing this character in Deadpool 2. Domino is based entirely on luck and is theoretically able to free yourself from any situation without even realizing it. Then she shouldn’t have to worry about dealing with her greatest weakness … the chickens. In fact, Domino suffers from alectorophobia, also known as the fear of chickens … She completely freezes and cannot move in the presence of such a bird. After all, Deadpool is afraid of cows. The villain of Deadpool 3 is supposed to take her to a farm.

And you ? Do you know any other strange weaknesses of our favorite superheroes? Don’t hesitate to tell us in the comments, and if there are many answers, maybe we will follow suit!