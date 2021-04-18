The seven most shocking scenes from the HBO series

This weekend, the Game of Thrones series is blowing out its ten candles. The HBO series is a real phenomenon and despite a finale where no consensus was reached, it has established itself as one of the greatest series in history. Given how much we love the show, there was no way we could possibly ignore his birthday. It is for this reason that we have prepared this article for you in which we return to the most shocking scenes in the series.

1 / The Death of Eddard Stark (Season 1, Episode 9)

With episode 9 of the first season, Game of Thrones had just made its first major show of force. If the series had shown from its first episode that it was radical in its portrayal of sex and violence, it reached a point of no return with the death of Ned Stark. The series killed its main hero, or at least the character identified as such by the viewer. Above all, with the death of the Stark family’s patriarch, the series has shown a great demonstration of the metadiegetic subtext: killing the hero à la Aragorn (Ned) and the hero à Conan the barbarian (Khal Drogo), Game of Thrones becomes a deeply iconoclastic one Series that imposes a new model on the imagination. A tour de force that will not leave us unscathed!

2 / The Purple Wedding (Season 3, Episode 9)

Season 3 is perhaps one of the toughest seasons with characters and viewers. Following the amputation of Jaime Lannister and the castration of Theon Greyjoy, Episode 9 reveals one of the show’s most violent scenes: the purple wedding. Guests at the wedding of Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey, Robb Stark, Catelyn Stark and Talisa find death in the blood. Inexorably, from the standpoint of its staging, the scene is absolutely terrific. A real hit, which is made even more effective by the ever-lush music of Ramin Djawadi and finds a new echo here.

3 / The Death of Oberyn Martell (Season 4, Episode 8)

Ever since Oberyn Martell appeared at the beginning of the season 4 premiere, he has found sympathy with fans. The combative and outrageous Prince von Dorne is motivated by his desire to take revenge on the Lannister clan. But he is also a loyal man, as he was able to demonstrate. However, he will find death through excessive arrogance while he was just about to win his battle against the mountain that shatters his skull. A particularly violent scene!

4 / Sansa’s wedding night (season 5, episode 6)

Sansa has just escaped from the terrible Joffrey Lannister and is taken in by Littlefinger. But the peace will be short-lived for the young woman as she will then be entrusted by her “protector” to the Bolton family, who betrayed the Stark, leading to the Purple Wedding. The start of a new nightmare for Sansa, who will marry the sadist Ramsay Bolton in order to legitimize her family in Winterfell. On their wedding night, Ramsay raped Sansa in front of Theon Greyjoy’s eyes. If the series never hesitated to show the sex scenes, the viewer visits the scene and just gazes at Theon’s helpless gaze while his imagination does the rest. A really shocking scene!

5 / the pyre of Shireen (season 5, episode 9)

When the adults die in ruins in Game of Thrones, you don’t have to believe that the kids are safe for all of this. This was the experience of the unfortunate Shireen Baratheon, who was sacrificed by her father Stannis, who until then had always taken care of protecting his only daughter. After fire attacks by the Boltons, Stannis allows Melisandre to prepare a pyre for Shireen to honor the god of light. The scene is really unbearable, the child’s screams pierce the hearts of the audience.

6 / The Death of Hodor (Season 6, Episode 5)

Hodor is a popular character among fans of the series and the epitome of innocence in Game of Thrones. This makes his death against the White Walkers even more shocking, although the scene isn’t particularly bloody. One of the geniuses of this scene that helps make it such a shocking and moving moment is the revelation of the causes of Hodor’s mental retardation through Bran’s vision. The character had only one goal: to hold the door so Bran could escape.

7 / The Death of Viserion (Season 7, Episode 6)

Equally shocking is the death of the dragon Viserion, who was killed by the Night King. Known since its birth in episode 10 of season one, the dragon was as loyal as it was great. Unfortunately, Jon Snow’s zeal delayed the group on the battlefield, resulting in the dragon’s death. Sadness!

If you enjoyed this article, take a look at our review of the ten most shocking non-fatal scenes from Game of Thrones!