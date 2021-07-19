the series trailer was full of lies

The trailer for the Loki series as well as Marvel’s so-called “The Preview” of the last episodes (namely the trailer for the last episodes of the series) showed us, to the great chagrin of the audience, some scenes that never appeared in the series. We now know why.

Warning: this item contains loot for the entire Loki series. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

Scenes that never showed up

In the trailer for the Loki series, as well as in the trailer for the last episodes of the series, you can see some scenes in which Loki, or rather “King Loki”, seizes a throne that appears to be the throne of Asgard.

At first we thought it was most likely a little nod from Marvel. Indeed, even though we didn’t have the leisure to discover this scene in Episode 6, it was mentioned by Miss Minutes when she stated that Loki could have become King of Asgard (if it was in consultation with the One Who Remains ) could have been.

We then imagined that this scene was from a parallel universe that Loki had rejected. If this explanation was attractive at first glance, it turned out to be false after the last statement by the director of the series.

The director of the series Loki gives explanations

Kate Herron, the director of season 1 of Loki, recently gave an interview with TVLine in which she goes over many of the details that interest us related to this article. At first, the director admitted that all of the scenes that appear in the series’ trailers that we couldn’t discover came from the same sequence that we call “Asgard Memories”.

#Loki episode 6 spoilers! #LokiWednesdays #DisneyPlus

–

–

–

Where did that scene go? .. i was waiting for king Loki like what pic.twitter.com/bmzAfSwowv

July 14, 2021

Normally Loki should have seen her while she was seeing the highlights of her life in episode 1, but the director eventually decided to cut her for editing. The latter explains:

These scenes tended more towards comedy and the scenes themselves weren’t bad. But when we did the cut they were pretty close to the scene in which [Loki] sees Frigga [mourir]. Of course we didn’t want to take this moment because it’s her mother who is dying and it’s very emotional. It’s always difficult. The scenes weren’t necessarily bad, but they weren’t well placed. So sometimes there are parts that people see that don’t make it on the show.

Likewise, the director recently admitted that Loki’s second season wasn’t originally planned, but she understood the need to develop a second season for the series in the middle of filming. Now that we know that we have no chance of discovering these scenes with King Loki, we must grieve and carry ourselves into the future to wait for this famous second season. By the way, if you want a recap of season one, you can check out the full list of the variations spotted by Loki in season one.