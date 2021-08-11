The series that unexpectedly reached the top of Netflix

Hit & Run: The Show That Reached the Top of Netflix (And Nobody Announced Its Premiere)

The staging follows his wife’s murderers looking for a bereaved husband while he finds out that he may not know her that well.

Sometimes there are series or films that manage to conquer millions of people even without funding from the production companies and studios. Another of these phenomena recently surfaced on Netflix. It’s called “Hit & Run” and is currently number 2 among the streaming platform trends in Portugal.

The mystery, tension, and drama series follows the story of a man who loses his wife after being run over. The assassins flee to the United States, and there the narrative begins to unfold. Segev, the husband, travels to New York with Naomi, an old crush, to find those who killed his wife. During his search, Segev comes across a new secret as troubling secrets from his wife’s life come to light.

Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan, Kaelen Ohm, Gregg Henry, Moran Rosenblatt and Lior Ashkenazi star in the series. Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, the makers of “Fauda”, are the authors of this new Israeli production.

While there is still no confirmation from Netflix, the series is expected to return for a second season, especially after the closing scenes, which left many questions unanswered and sparked a great deal of debate and discussion among viewers.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, the project’s showrunners, say they are hopeful of a next chapter: “When we built the story for the entire season and suggested the ending for Netflix, we were undecided, but they said they had wanted it. It was like ‘OK, we’re going back’. We were very happy, we really believe that the series needs at least one more season. “

The first season of “Hit & Run” has nine episodes – each about 50 minutes long.

